INSEAD reinvents lifelong learning with innovative subscription-based mobile app

FONTAINEBLEAU, France and SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, The Business School for the World, today announced the launch of the INSEAD Learning Hub, a first-of-its-kind subscription-based mobile app for lifelong learning.

INSEAD, The Business School for the World (PRNewswire)

As the world becomes increasingly complex and the business landscape changes faster than ever, success in the future of work requires continuous lifelong learning, an approach that has evolved from teacher-centered to learner-centered. Executives are increasingly looking for solutions that blend learning into the flow of work.

INSEAD is a global pioneer in executive education, partnering with organisations and executives while continuously adapting its offerings to stay at the forefront of learning innovation. The INSEAD Learning Hub is the latest step in this process to shape the future of learning, built to respond to the changing needs of executives and leaders who are navigating disruption in today's exceptionally turbulent times.

Through the INSEAD Learning Hub, learners will:

Tap into the global INSEAD community and explore thought leadership from INSEAD faculty, leading INSEAD alumni, as well as other practitioners and academics, curated and personalised for them.

Engage with global thought leaders and peers in the different communities designed to bring the best minds together.

Gain free access to the latest and most relevant insights on how businesses can contribute to a nature-positive world, through unique content, covering topics including regenerative business, nature finance, and nature-positive governance collated and curated by INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business & Society in collaboration with World Economic Forum, and leading organisations Capitals Coalition, rePLANET and Systemiq Ltd .

Gain priority access to the latest research and insights from INSEAD Knowledge, Digital@INSEAD and research centers such as The Rudolf and Valeria Maag INSEAD Centre for Entrepreneurship, Emerging Markets Institute, the Africa Initiative, among others.

Participate in Hub Live , a series of regular live online sessions with thought leaders on contemporary topics.

Earn 'steps' on their way to scaling peaks of learning that come with INSEAD benefits with different milestones. Eventually these will translate into certification pathways within the INSEAD ecosystem.

The INSEAD Learning Hub will be a perfect complement to the school's existing programmes - it's multi-format, bite-sized content and rich communities will transform the INSEAD experience into a continuous lifelong learning journey.

Professor Peter Zemsky, Deputy Dean of INSEAD and Dean of Innovation, said, "From pioneering the first one-year MBA programme, to launching the first company-specific programmes as well as customised online programmes – the spirit of innovation is an essential part of INSEAD's DNA. True to that entrepreneurial spirit, we have set up a Learning Innovation Team dedicated to keep INSEAD at the forefront of management education practice. The INSEAD Learning Hub is its first major new offering to reinvent lifelong learning.

By putting INSEAD in your pocket, it gives learners access to impactful tools to reinvent themselves, creates opportunities for engagement; and empowers learners to think, act and work differently. Its unique design is an excellent fit for busy executives looking to build the skills and competencies needed to thrive and drive impact today and tomorrow."

INSEAD is steadfast in its belief that business can be a force for good, and the new Learning Hub model is a genuine pathway to the future of business management – enabling and empowering communities around the world to gain equitable access to high quality education.

The INSEAD Learning Hub App Virtual Tour Video

The INSEAD Learning Hub subscription model:

Phase one: (until Summer of 2023)

free access to allow executives, managers and leaders beyond the INSEAD community to benefit from its transformative learning experience

integrate into INSEAD customised executive education programmes and open enrollment programmes, enriching the learning experience as well as enhancing the diverse user community.

Phase two:

free access to standard content

annual subscription fee to access premium content tailored for learners seeking deeper level of engagement via a broader library of content, live sessions with academics and practitioners, exclusive connections with certain communities and a personalised learning journey to advance their knowledge and skills.

