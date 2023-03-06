FLO and ChargerHelp! Sponsor Legislation to Improve Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

S.5120A/A.1721A aims to measure EV charging station reliability across New York

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, and ChargerHelp!, a charging station maintenance and analytics company, along with Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee Chairman Kevin Parker (D – District 21) and Assemblyman Brian Cunningham (D – District 43) announced the EV Charging Reliability Transparency Act to ensure New York's EV drivers have access to reliable charging stations.

S.5120A/A.1721A, introduced in the New York State Senate (with a companion bill in the State Assembly), will require the disclosure of reliability data for all public and ratepayer-funded EV charging stations deployed across New York. Over the next few years, New York is expected to incentivize EV charging infrastructure deployment to the tune of nearly $1 billion through a combination of state programs and funding secured through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

"New York EV drivers know the frustration of pulling up to a charging station only to find that it is out of order, but today is the first step in eliminating that concern. This bill will help safeguard critical investments being made in EV charging infrastructure by establishing reliability standards that put the EV driver first," said Daniel Bloom, Public Affairs Manager at FLO. "Thanks to the support of Chairman Parker and Assemblyman Cunningham in our efforts to improve the overall EV experience and accelerate EV adoption."

Ensuring charger reliability has never been more important. A record 71% of American drivers are reportedly interested in owning an EV. Unfortunately, access to reliable charging infrastructure has become a growing concern. Recent data show an increasing number of drivers have trouble accessing public EV charging stations, with broken chargers cited as the most common issue.

FLO and ChargerHelp! continue to work together to resolve this problem, sponsoring similar legislation in California. The legislation, the first of its kind in the United States, was signed into law last year to help policymakers and the public understand the performance of California's investments in EV infrastructure and inequities in driver access to reliable charging stations.

"As New York continues to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), it is critical that EV chargers are maintained operational and deliver outstanding reliability for all communities, at all times," said Kameale C. Terry, Chief Executive Officer at ChargerHelp!.

For more information on the EV Charging Reliability Transparency Act, visit: NY State Senate Bill S5120A.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 80,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

About ChargerHelp!

ChargerHelp! is a technology company that enables on-demand diagnostics, data collection, maintenance, and repair of electric vehicle charging equipment, while building out local workforces, removing barriers and enabling economic mobility within all communities. ChargerHelp! operates at the intersection of clean technology and workforce development. ChargerHelp!'s system solves the industry-wide problem of downed electric vehicle charging stations by providing on-demand repairs and maintenance support from trained and supported local workforces. ChargerHelp! is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with service across the United States. Learn more about our commitment to reliability and workforce development at www.chargerhelp.com.

