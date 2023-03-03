LAWSUIT FILED ALLEGING HUMAN EMBRYOS DESTROYED BY TOXIC OIL

MINNEAPOLIS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers have filed their first federal lawsuit arising out of allegedly toxic oil used in the preservation of human embryos. The defendant is FujiFilm Irvine Scientific. The lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (Case No. 1:23-cv-10486).

The Plaintiffs are a married Massachusetts couple who had long dreamed of having children. According to the lawsuit, they were undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment at the world-renowned Brigham & Woman's Hospital fertility clinic in Boston, Massachusetts. FujiFilm Irvine Scientific, a biotechnology company focused on providing fertility doctors, clinics and laboratories a variety of IVF supplies, sold the clinic an embryo oil that was toxic and destroyed the couple's embryos.

According to the couple's lawyer Brendan Flaherty, companies like FujiFilm owe a heightened duty to fertility patients like his clients. "One's fertility and the decision to have children is deeply personal and emotional. We are talking about nascent human life deserving of the highest level of respect. FujiFilm knew of this awesome responsibility but badly betrayed the trust of fertility patients, doctors, and laboratories."

Assisted reproduction technology, like IVF, calls for exacting and painstaking efforts to extract a woman's eggs, inseminate them, and then grow and preserve human embryos. FujiFilm, according to the lawsuit, produced a mineral oil product that was intended to help preserve these embryos but proved toxic to them. The toxicity was apparently discovered after the Plaintiffs' fertility clinic recognized a potential problem and tested the oil with mice, confirming the product's toxicity. FujiFilm then sent an urgent safety notice to its customers not to use four lots of its oil product.

