Vista Outdoor Appoints Derek Tarlecki as President, Simms Fishing Products

Tarlecki most recently served as chief integration officer at Simms, where he led the brand's integration into Vista Outdoor and helped the team deliver 25 percent year-over-year growth in the third quarter.

ANOKA, Minn., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, today announced that it has named Derek Tarlecki as president of its Bozeman, Mont.-based brand Simms Fishing Products, effective immediately.

Tarlecki has been serving as chief integration officer at Simms since September, following the retirement of Simms CEO Casey Sheahan. Tarlecki's leadership accelerated Simms' integration into the Vista Outdoor family and helped the team deliver 25 percent year-over-year growth in the third quarter. His numerous successes during this transition over the last few months made Tarlecki the ideal candidate.

"Filling this key Simms position has been a priority since I assumed the interim CEO duties," said Gary McArthur, interim CEO, Vista Outdoor. "The strength of our company lies with our brands, which are continuing to innovate and take share in their respective categories. Derek's appointment bolsters our business unit leadership team at Simms — the anchor of our new fishing platform — and better positions us for the separation of Outdoor Products and Sporting Products into two companies, which remains on track for this year."

Tarlecki is an avid sportsman and longtime business leader. Before helping integrate Simms Fishing into the company's portfolio, he led strategy and co-led M&A for Vista Outdoor, and was an integral part of identifying and acquiring many of the company's most recent additions, including Foresight Sports, Stone Glacier, Fox Racing and Simms Fishing. Before joining Vista Outdoor, Tarlecki spent nearly 14 years advising and supporting large- and medium-sized businesses at the global strategy consulting firm Bain & Co.

Tarlecki is an active and passionate member of many conservation organizations such as Trout Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. In his new role, he will be able to offer expertise and strategic guidance on issues of access, conservation and technical rulemakings.

"I am honored to accept the role of president for such an iconic and innovative fishing brand," said Tarlecki. "I've long loved Simms, both personally and professionally, and I'm excited to work alongside this incredibly talented and dedicated team. I am also excited to get out and work with our key partners — the 500-plus retailers that are a cornerstone of our brand. I am thankful to Vista Outdoor for the opportunity, and I look forward to honoring Simms' storied past while supporting the brand's focus on innovation, fishy culture and advocacy for the wild places that we are so passionate about."

Simms was founded in 1980. In July 2022, Vista Outdoor entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Simms. In August, the company closed the acquisition for a purchase price of $192.5 million, which included a net present value of roughly $20 million in future tax benefits.

Simms is now part of Vista Outdoor's Outdoor Products segment and will be included in the new Outdoor Products Company upon completion of the previously announced separation.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. That plan is on track to happen in calendar year 2023. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

About Simms Fishing Products

Established in 1980, Simms is the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear and technical fishing apparel and accessories. The full line of Simms gear is available at specialty and large format retailers across North America as well as www.simmsfishing.com.

