Surgical Notes Names Hilary Sondik Executive Vice President of Operations

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces that Hilary Sondik, who held revenue cycle and operational leadership positions at R1 RCM, St. Vincent Health, Eskenazi Health, Anna Jaques Hospital, and Summa Health System, has been named executive vice president of operations. Sondik brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle operations leading large U.S. and global teams and delivering results-oriented solutions.

At Surgical Notes, Sondik will oversee the company's growing number of employees, focusing on strengthening workflows, teambuilding, and process improvement to further enhance Surgical Notes' best-in-class revenue cycle management services. She will also use her expertise to help build stronger relationships with customers, advance Surgical Notes' usage of technology, and better ensure the company can meet and exceed customers' evolving revenue cycle needs to support continued company growth.

Surgical Notes' solutions include SNBilling, full-service revenue cycle management; ScanChart ASC, the ASC industry's leading chart automation and document management solution; SNChart, a web-based transcription and management system; and SNCoder, full-service coding.

"We are excited to add Hilary to our leadership team," said Surgical Notes President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Bishop. "Surgical Notes is in a period of significant growth, both in number of customers and in number of employees, which reflect our reputation as a leader in providing innovative ASC billing and revenue cycle solutions to the ambulatory surgery industry and a top workplace. With Hilary's impressive background, experience, skills, and passion for excellence and improvement, she will help Surgical notes maintain our momentum, continue to deliver the cutting-edge services and solutions our customers need to remain successful, and make our company an even more desirable place of employment and career growth."

Sondik most recently served as senior vice president for customer operations at R1, an end-to-end healthcare technology revenue cycle provider for large health systems where she helped customers maximize revenue.

"I am very pleased to join the Surgical Notes team," Sondik said. "I consider this position a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am joining an already highly successful business with an impressive reputation. I also join a company with an exceptional, collaborative executive team that cares deeply about the satisfaction and experience of its customers and staff. I look forward to working directly with the different teams at Surgical Notes to determine what we need to do internally and externally to most effectively scale the business and continue to deliver exceptional results to our customers, current and future."

Sondik received her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and her JD from Case Western Reserve University. She resides in Zionsville, Ind., with her husband and son.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

