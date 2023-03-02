Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg Secures $27 Million Total Award for Droplets Against Yahoo

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), an elite majority women-owned trial boutique, won post-trial motions for a total award of $27 million on behalf of Droplets, Inc. against tech giant Yahoo, Inc. The judgment upheld a $15 million patent infringement verdict and ordered an additional $­­12 million in pre- and post-judgment interest.

On March 1, 2023, the final judgment was announced by Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The original $15 million verdict was handed down following a three-week jury trial. After only seven hours of deliberation, the nine-member jury awarded Droplets $15 million in damages, finding that Yahoo infringed Droplets' U.S. Patent No. 6,687,745, which covers pioneering technology that allows browsers to load and store information more quickly and efficiently.

"The fight to protect our client's breakthrough innovations has spanned more than a decade," said Courtland L. Reichman, the firm's Managing Partner and lead counsel for Droplets. "After thoroughly analyzing the post-trial motions, we are extremely pleased the Court has ruled in our client's favor. Justice has been served."

In addition to Mr. Reichman, the Droplets trial team included RJLF lawyers Christine E. Lehman, Shawna L. Ballard, Khue V. Hoang, Jennifer P. Estremera, Jaime F. Cardenas-Navia, Michael Matulewicz-Crowley, Taylor Nowell Mauze, and Philip Eklem.

The case is Droplets Inc. v. Yahoo Inc., case number 4:12-cv-03733, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District.

