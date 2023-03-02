Naughtin Group Welcomes New Senior Partner Christopher Fischer

With years of experience in agribusiness talent assessment, he brings a fresh perspective to executive search.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naughtin Group Executive Search is thrilled to announce Christopher Fischer as a Senior Partner and Head of Agribusiness. In his new role, Fischer will focus his efforts on leading searches for clients in agribusiness, agricultural technology and sustainable agriculture.

"Chris' unique experience in talent management, learning and development and organizational development positions him well to successfully secure the right talent for our clients while keeping in mind each organization's corporate culture and business priorities," said Naughtin Group CEO, Terri Naughtin.

Fischer was previously the Director of Organizational Effectiveness for Land O'Lakes, where he led strategic efforts designed to improve the performance and culture of Land O'Lakes' agribusiness partners across the country.

"I have a passion for understanding talent gaps within organizations, identifying the right talent and recruiting them to join our team," said Fischer. "It's rewarding to see the individuals and organizations enjoy success together."

Fischer's agricultural background will help Naughtin Group further expand its reach in that important business sector. "As a continually evolving industry, the agriculture sector's need for the highest quality executive leadership has never been greater as they strive to keep pace with the unique needs of farmers, scientists and engineers," Fischer said.

With experience in agribusiness, Fischer will bring significant value to Naughtin Group's executive search capabilities and strategically expand its search team. "We have built a team with expertise in a variety of industries," Naughtin said. "We know that the ultimate measurement for our clients is our ability to deliver exceptional executive talent that drives their business and is a good cultural fit for their organization. Chris will greatly improve our ability to do this day in and day out."

About The Company:

Naughtin Group excels at delivering high-performing leaders who elevate a company's performance. Their process combines the personal attention of a boutique firm with the strategic expertise, in-house resources and national reach of a larger search organization. Naughtin Group prides itself on finding top-performing candidates who align with a client's corporate culture and long-term business needs - learn more at www.naughtingroup.com .

