Skillr App Instant VidChat™ Marketplace Adds Telemedicine in Partnership With MediOrbis

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillr, the iOS app for affordable one-on-one pay by-the-minute instant VidChats™ with live pros on thousands of everyday topics such as homework help, language lessons and interpretation, astrology and horoscope, and fitness, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with MediOrbis.

Skillr App VidChat Marketplace Adds Telehealth, Partners With MediOrbis

MediOrbis will utilize Skillr App as an engagement platform, thereby providing instant live telemedicine services to Skillr App's users including general telemedicine, urgent care, medical weight loss, and expert medical opinions.

Cassel Shapiro, CEO of Skillr, commented, "We are empowering MediOrbis to leverage Skillr App to reach and provide telemedicine services to a new and growing audience, our consumer base."

"In turn, we are delighted to add telemedicine professionals to our marketplace as we expand the types of specialists with whom our consumers may affordably and instantly VidChat anytime."

Jonathan Wiesen, Chief Medical Officer and Cofounder of MediOrbis, stated, "We look forward to leveraging Skillr App's technology platform to provide yet another avenue to improve access to care and enable the provision of much needed telemedicine services to individuals worldwide."

Skillr App is endeavoring to publicly launch telemedicine this quarter.

About MediOrbis

MediOrbis is a multi-specialty telemedicine practice and telehealth company that is transforming the way healthcare is provided worldwide. MediOrbis delivers expert services in virtually any field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics. Recognized for efficiency and cost-effectiveness, MediOrbis is shattering the barriers of traditional medicine and extending the reach of clinical care and chronic care management to its global customer base.

About Skillr App

Skillr App on iOS has live pros with whom you instantly VidChat one on one about thousands of topics that interest you ranging from the educational to personal and professional, all at affordable pay by-the-minute rates.

About Skillr

Manhattan-based Skillr, Inc., is a developer of software solutions addressing business and social opportunities in education technology and the digital gig economy.

Download Skillr App on iOS today: Skillr Install Link

View original content:

SOURCE Skillr