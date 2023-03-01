Converged Technology Professionals Named The #1 Technology Services Advisor of the Year by RingCentral, Inc.

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converged Technology Professionals, a technology consulting firm and recognized leader in enterprise cloud communication solutions, announced today that they have been named the #1 Technology Services Advisor of the Year by RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, and contact center solutions.

The award recognizes Converged Technology Professionals for their excellence in helping clients implement RingCentral's unified communications solutions for the enterprise and contact center. "To come in first out of more than 15,000 technology services advisors worldwide is an incredible accomplishment," said RingCentral SVP of Global Partner Sales Zane Long. "RingCentral and Converged Technology Professionals work so well together because our relationship is more than transactional. By collaborating to find the best solution for the customer, we have built a partnership that is founded on mutual success and plays to the strengths of our collective teams."

As an unbiased consultant and leading partner of Gartner, CTPros provides technical and business guidance to organizations that are migrating their communications systems to the cloud, upgrading to unified communication platforms, or are in the strategic planning phases of their unified communication systems.

"Everybody at CTPros is extremely proud of this award," said Eric Peterson, Converged Technology Professionals Co-CEO. "Through collaboration in marketing, consulting, and engineering, our partners at RingCentral have enabled our team to achieve the highest levels of success. Our current and future customers also reap the benefits from this partnership due to our mutual dedication to positive customer outcomes. We look forward to a prosperous 2023 and another year of continuing to deliver the unparalleled insight, value, guidance, and support that our customers have come to expect from us."

About Converged Technology Professionals

Converged Technology Professionals is a technology and professional services consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center. They provide comprehensive, tailored guidance and support throughout their client's strategic adoption journey, from vendor evaluation and contractual advisement to a full suite of implementation and post-implementation services performed by their highly experienced team of in-house business and technical professionals.

