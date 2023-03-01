Brand Institute Celebrates 30 Years of Naming Excellence

MIAMI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the world's #1 naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related brand name development, is proud to announce its 30-year anniversary.

Brand Institute was founded on March 1, 1993, by James L. Dettore with a vision to provide leading-edge naming and branding services to businesses across industries. "We are extremely proud to have reached this milestone," said Mr. Dettore, who remains the company's CEO. "Thirty years is a long time in business, and it's a testament to the dedication of our employees, the support and loyalty of our customers, and our commitment to innovation and excellence."

Over the past three decades, the company has grown into a global leader in their field, with a reputation for unmatched expertise in pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name development.

"In the beginning, we didn't specialize in a specific industry," continued Dettore. "Our first clients were consumer-product and telecommunications companies." That changed in 2004 when the company founded Drug Safety Institute (DSI) and hired Jerry Phillips from the FDA to lead the new regulatory arm. Mr. Phillips went to work developing a drug name research model that would be fully compliant with regulatory guidance from global health agencies.

"DSI was a game-changer for Brand Institute," said Bill Johnson, Brand Institute's Co-Chief Executive Officer and 25-year veteran of the agency. "It made our ambitions clear to the pharmaceutical and biotech community. Today, we can proudly say that we are the industry leader in pharmaceutical name development, and we have hired the best regulatory experts from around the world."

Brand Institute has a portfolio of over 5,000 marketed healthcare and consumer brands for more than 1,600 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the WHO. These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

