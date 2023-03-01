AT&T Mexico Transforms its Technology Strategy with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Relationship brings connectivity and communication services to over 21 million users nationwide

BARCELONA, Spain and MEXICO CITY, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- AT&T Mexico is moving critical IT and business processes to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to expand the benefits of mobile internet to more than 21 million subscribers and business customers in industries such as education, health and banking nationwide. With OCI, the company will be able to manage OSS/BSS workloads, analytics, and databases more efficiently in the cloud.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle) (PRNewswire)

"AT&T Mexico's cloud transition continues to be a strategic lever for our growing and evolving business, enabling us to complete end-to-end processes with the agility and scalability necessary to deliver connectivity services to a growing number of users," said Jeronimo Diez de Sollano, chief information officer, AT&T Mexico. "Oracle has been a trusted collaborator with AT&T Mexico; this collaboration plays a part in our digital transformation program and the search for efficiencies and new market opportunities."

Building on OCI's capabilities in the Oracle Cloud Querétaro region, AT&T Mexico can run critical applications while meeting data residency requirements. Additionally, AT&T expects to see benefits in terms of productivity, and reductions in the total cost of ownership (TCO) over five years. This will positively impact the company's efficiency and innovation in technology helping it adapt to market demand quickly.

OCI helps telcos run, build, and optimize mission critical workloads with TCO benefits through optimum price performance, low network-egress charges, and consistent global pricing. Collaborating with Oracle, AT&T Mexico is creating more reliable and agile platforms, allowing them to offer innovative services to the customers they serve.

"Having clients like AT&T in the Oracle Cloud Querétaro region reflects the strong customer growth OCI is seeing across the country," said Angel Alija, senior vice president, Telecommunications, Oracle. "We're privileged to work with AT&T to build capabilities that will allow them to create more and better services that optimize the experiences of all AT&T users."

Learn how we can help transform every part of your communications' operation at Mobile World Congress, February 27-March 2 by booking a meeting here.

AT&T Mexico selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in May 2021.

About Oracle



Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Additional Resources

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle