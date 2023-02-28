WELLINGTON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HITS Horse Shows has partnered with ShowPlus® to offer comprehensive protection at its multiple competitions to competitors, horses, and, for the first time at any equestrian competition in the United States, grooms. ShowPlus® Protection is a benefit program designed to reimburse unanticipated out-of-pocket costs not covered by insurance.

HITS Horse Shows and ShowPlus® Partner to Protect Horses, Riders, and Grooms!

"We are thrilled to be offering this protection for all of our customers, including the grooms who are an integral part of our community," said Joe Norick, Chief Customer Officer at HITS Horse Shows. "We understand the risks in our sport, and we want everyone to enjoy their time at HITS Shows without worrying about additional expenses."

The program offers Rider & Groom Injury Protection, Equine Injury and Urgent Care Protection, and Equine Loss Protection. Benefits vary per horse show, but riders and grooms can count on reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses. How the rider or groom uses the lump sum payout is up to them. Horses are eligible for reimbursement in case of injury or death upon a verified receipt of the incident report*.

"Our team is excited to be able to extend ShowPlus® benefits and protection at HITS Horse Shows in Ocala, FL, to competitors, horses, and grooms," said Ghen Sugimoto, CEO of ShowPlus®. "Working with HITS Horse Shows to offer this exciting new program is a great step forward in protecting the entire equestrian community."

Show jumping rider Lauren Crooks praised ShowPlus®: "It's pretty great that there's something that advocates for the health of the horse and rider. I think it's really important that people know about ShowPlus®, because it is really, truly a godsend for us to have."

* Terms and conditions apply and may vary per horse show, but eligible horses typically must be between the ages of 4 and 16. Incident reports must be filed within five days of the incident.

ShowPlus® is one of VenturePlus™ Equestrian benefit programs powered by CaptiveOne® that protect your passion, from showing and traveling around the globe to veterinary care and breeding, allowing you to focus on your sport and the horses you love. Go to www.Showplus.com, www.AcutePlus.com, www.TravelPlusProtection.com or www.BreederPlusProtection.com to learn more.

ShowPlus partners at HITS protecting horses, riders and grooms. (PRNewswire)

Visit ShowPlus.com (PRNewswire)

ShowPlus Powered by CaptiveOne (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venture Plus Protection