Greenway Health Solutions Recognized as Top Performers by 2023 'Best in KLAS' Report

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its Intergy Practice Management (PM) solution ranked in the top five as a 2023 'Best in KLAS' Overall Physician Practice Vendor. In addition, Greenway ranked among the top 'Best in KLAS' providers for its Intergy EHR, Intergy PM Solution practice management product, Greenway Patient Portal, Greenway Telehealth, and more.

KLAS is an independent research organization that monitors and assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and service companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings result from the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year.

Greenway Health received high 2023 'Best in KLAS' honors in the following categories:

2023 Overall Physician Practice Vendor

Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM: Independent (2-10 Physicians)

Practice Management: Independent (11-75 Physicians)

Ambulatory EMR: Independent (11-75 Physicians)

Value-Based Care: Patient Portals

EMR-Centric Virtual Care: Telehealth

"Here at Greenway Health, we provide a seamless user experience for our clients with innovative solutions aimed at enhancing the provider and patient experience," says David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "Additionally, we incorporated client-suggested functionality and features to help our providers better serve their patients and improve patient outcomes. These awards from KLAS solidify that our efforts are being recognized by our clients and we are proud to celebrate these accomplishments together."

"We are honored our clients have once again rated our Greenway solutions as top products in our industry," says Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health. "Our Greenway team is dedicated to delivering quality solutions and operational excellence to our clients and these awards highlight the dedication and passion our team has to ensure the success of our clients and improve patient outcomes through technology."

In addition to these top placements, Greenway Health improved its total point rankings in all categories excluding Telehealth, as this is the first year the solution was rated. Greenway's Ambulatory EMR: Independent (11-75 Physician) placement received the highest point increase of 6.5 points.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

