TDK Ventures opens India hub to support global scaleup of India's technology innovations

TDK Ventures seeks to identify and scale the impact of entrepreneurs globally to accelerate their vision for energy, environmental, and digital transformation

The innovation ecosystem in India consists of some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs in the world tackling some of humanity's most important challenges in fundamental materials science, energy and power, climate tech, and more

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. is opening its first TDK Ventures Innovation Hub in Bengaluru, India. The hub will bring together VCs and CVCs in an atmosphere of collaboration and purposeful exchange, co-creating an ecosystem ideally suited for maximizing engagement with entrepreneurs and their many innovative technologies within decarbonization, clean energy, energy storage, and industry 5.0.

"At TDK Ventures, we put entrepreneurs first," states Nicolas Sauvage, TDK Ventures President. "In that spirit, in addition to bringing entrepreneurs to the investors, we want to bring together like-minded investors to support these amazing entrepreneurs. By physically being near such incredible startups and visionary innovators, we aim to offer our 'TDK Goodness' to the greatest minds in India and help accelerate the development of their projects and technologies for use by the greater global ecosystem."

TDK Ventures invests in startups to bolster innovation within decarbonization, clean energy, energy storage, industry 5.0., and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. It believes in impact-scaling entrepreneurs, who are creating a new era of sustainability and social value. The firm is entering the Indian market with a mission to accelerate learning, bring meaningful contributions to society, and invest in startups with similar ideals.

To mark the opening of its technology innovation hub, TDK Ventures is hosting a launch event on 1st March 2023 in Bengaluru. Members of the TDK Ventures team will detail their plan for investing in India and how they plan to spread 'TDK Goodness' to Indian entrepreneurs. The event will feature keynote speaker Mohan Das Pai, chairman of 3one4 Capital, co-founder and chairman of Aarin Capital, and chairman of Manipal Global Education. It will also feature speakers Shailesh Lakhani, managing director of Sequoia India; Rema Subramanian, co-founder and managing partner of Ankur Capital; and Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder of Indian Angel Network. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals and ramp up enthusiasm within the startup sphere for their respective projects.

To learn more about TDK Ventures, interested startups or investment partners should visit www.tdk-ventures.com or reach out at contact@tdk-ventures.com .

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2022, TDK posted total sales of USD 15.6 billion and employed about 117,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com .

You can download this text and associated images from

https://tdk-ventures.com/tdk-ventures-opens-india-hub-to-support-global-scaleup-of-indias-technology-innovations

Contacts for regional media

Brand Contact

Phone Mail TDK Ms. S MACKENZIE Publitek Portland, OR, USA +1 503 720 3743 sarah.mackenzie@publitek.com TDK Ventures Mr. R. FINELLI TDK Ventures San Jose, CA, USA +1 408 667 5970 raphel.finelli@tdk-ventures.com

View original content:

SOURCE TDK Ventures