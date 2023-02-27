REFLECTIONS CENTER FOR COSMETIC MEDICINE JOINS ADVANCED MEDAESTHETIC PARTNERS

Renown Practice Amplifies AMP's East Coast Footprint

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP) announces Reflections Center For Cosmetic Medicine partnership, adding another esteemed practice to its industry's leading support and growth platform.

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (PRNewsfoto/Advanced MedAesthetic Partners) (PRNewswire)

"The AMP ethos centers around excellence; we seek partners who value education and training and a culture where patients and people come first," shares Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "With Reflections Center for Cosmetic Medicine and Dr. Mitchell Chasin, we've added a top tier team that takes these values to new heights."

Dr. Chasin founded Reflections Center as a place where physicians specializing in cosmetic medicine could focus on helping empower patients to feel their most beautiful. Dr. Chasin believes that the best cosmetic physicians are those who are dedicated to mastering their craft through continuing education and collaboration with the industry's top doctors.

"We've admired Nicole's approach to business for some time," states Dr. Chasin. "When the opportunity to join AMP presented, the timing was perfect. With AMP's business acumen and proven growth platform, Reflections' team of highly specialized cosmetic physicians is further focused on what we are most passionate about – our patients. Our commitment to mastering the art and science behind natural-looking results with minimal downtime has never been stronger."

Dr. Chasin is one of the nation's foremost authorities on cosmetic lasers and non-surgical procedures. With over 20 years of experience, he is consistently listed among the most experienced injectors of BotoxⓇ and fillers in the country, in addition to being a highly-sought-after laser specialist. Reflections creates the best natural-looking results for patients of all ages, ethnicities, lifestyles and backgrounds and has two popular New Jersey locations -- Bridgewater and Livingston.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients.

www.weramp.com

ABOUT REFLECTIONS CENTER FOR COSMETIC MEDICINE

Reflections Center for Cosmetic Medicine provides women and men in New Jersey with noticeable, but natural-looking results by combining the very best in non-surgical and surgical cosmetic treatments. People will notice, but no one will know. Discover the Reflections difference, where all procedures are performed by physicians. www.reflectionscenter.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced MedAesthetic Partners