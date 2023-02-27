MULTI X LAUNCHES 100% CARBON NEUTRAL CERTIFIED SALMON

MULTI X FROZEN, FILLET TRIM D IS THE FIRST CHILEAN CARBON NEUTRAL ® CERTIFIED PRODUCT AVAILABLE IN THE US MARKET

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the largest importers of fresh, frozen, and smoked Atlantic salmon into the U.S., Multi X is committed to feeding the future by advocating and promoting responsible solutions that meet the growing global demand for protein. As a result of that commitment, today, the company announces the launch of the first 100% CarbonNeutral® Certified Chilean salmon in the U.S. market.

Multi X's 100% Carbon Neutral Trim D frozen fillet is now available in the U.S. and debuts at the Boston Seafood Show 2023. To achieve CarbonNeutral® Product Certification, Multi X works with Climate Impact Partners, specialists in carbon market solutions for climate action, in accordance with the requirements of the CarbonNeutral® Protocol.

Fernando Pérez, Multi X Sales and Marketing Officer says, "in addition to our Zero Waste to landfill commitment, already achieved in 2020 in our processing plants, our 100% CarbonNeutral® certified product gives retailers the opportunity to provide a sustainable option for shoppers. Consumer trends show that environmental impacts from the foods they eat are relevant drivers for their buying decisions."

He further adds, "by buying our 100% CarbonNeutral® certified products, consumers are helping develop local communities and increasing green energy infrastructures in addition to their impact on the environment. When Multi X Salmon reaches the dinner table, families can feel confident their meal is making a difference in taking care of our planet."

Francisco Lobos, Multi X Chief of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs adds, "we are launching a new line of products according to our purpose of nourishing the future, caring for the world. Multi X continues to work on CarbonNeutral® certification for other product lines as it drives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030".

About Multi X

Multi X was founded in 1987 and, since its beginnings, has been dedicated to salmon farming in southern Chile. With more than 2,600 people, it operates in five regions of the country, with its headquarters and Processing Plants in Puerto Montt.

The company was the first salmon producer to be ranked in the two most important sustainability indexes: Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index.

About CarbonNeutral® Certification

CarbonNeutral® certification was created and is managed by Climate Impact Partners. Since 2002 it has provided a set of guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality.

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 20 years, the company, which is committed to delivering 1 billion tons of CO2 reductions by 2030, has worked with businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. Find out more at www.carbonneutral.com

