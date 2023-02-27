GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Feb. 17, Dutch Bros and its customers donated more than $900k on its annual Dutch Luv day. On Dutch Luv day, each of the company's approximately 700 locations donated $1 from every drink sold to local food organizations.

Dutch Bros and its customers donated more than $900K for local food organizations (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to announce the results of this year's Dutch Luv day! Every year, our customers continue to amaze us with their generosity and commitment to supporting our communities," said Katie Hutchison, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros Coffee. "We're so grateful to those who made this day possible; our customers, crews and the food organizations working to feed the communities we serve."

The impact of this year's donation funds will go on to serve countless families in need across the 14 states where Dutch Bros operates.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with approximately 700 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee