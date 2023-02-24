NeoSwap AI Raises $2 Million in Pre-seed Investment led by DACM

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSwap AI, an AI-powered NFT trading startup, has just closed its pre-seed investment round at a valuation of $15 million, securing $2 million from prominent investors. The round was led by Digital Asset Capital Management (DACM) and AngelHub, and included participation from Gossamer Capital, Cavalry Asset Management, Stacks Ventures, Dhuna Ventures, and several angel investors.

Richard Galvin, Co-Founder and CEO of DACM stated "A key promise of blockchain disruption is to provide the technology for the world's trading settlement layer. NeoSwap is creating a novel yet compelling use of this settlement layer to enhance liquidity and utility amongst non-fungible assets. NFTs are an exciting first use-case and testing ground but the end market extends into almost all areas of traditional finance as assets continue to digitize. DACM is excited to start this journey with John and the NeoSwap team."

NeoSwap AI seeks to revolutionize commerce with its multi-party, multi-item trading platform powered by artificial intelligence. Its proprietary algorithms allow for efficient trade discovery using digital assets and minimal currency, offering a new and more efficient form of commerce compared to traditional centralized methods that require greater liquidity. The company also recently made history with the world's first Ordinals NFT smart auction, hosting the event for Brian Laughlan, creator of the notable "Satoshibles" NFT project.

Dr. John Ennis, CEO and co-founder of NeoSwap AI, holds a Ph.D. in Mathematics. He completed his post-doctoral studies in Computational Neuroscience and previously founded Aigora, a successful enterprise AI services company. Prior to founding NeoSwap, Dr. Ennis worked alongside NeoSwap's other two co-founders Hamza Diaz and Kuba Kwiecien at Aigora, where they were employed as Director of Technology and Head of AI, respectively. Other founding team members include Kieran Parker-Moroney, Chief Strategy Officer, who has a wealth of experience in VC, early-stage tech, and the Web3 space; and Pawel Kurzeja, Chief Operating Officer, ex-IBM.

"NeoSwap is transforming the world economy through personalized, accessible, and efficient trade discovery," said Dr. Ennis. "We believe the ideas inside NeoSwap will prove as valuable as the steam engine for unlocking latent but previously inaccessible economic value."

NeoSwap AI plans to raise their seed round later this year. For more information please get in touch via media@neoswap.ai or for investors invest@neoswap.ai .

