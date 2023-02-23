Xavier University of Louisiana Business Students Complete Circle U: Digital Financial Literacy Pilot

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Xavier University of Louisiana, Circle Internet Financial celebrates 55 students who completed Circle's Circle U: Digital Financial Literacy pilot. The free, comprehensive blockchain-based financial services curriculum was launched via four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as part of a pilot program announced in September 2022 .

"At Xavier, we believe in providing students with access to a wide range of content to help them make sound decisions personally and professionally as they develop into distinguished young professionals," said Dr. Shael Wolfson, assistant professor in Xavier's Business Administration and Economics department. "Xavier was already working on blockchain projects when Circle U became available, and offering the content to our XCOR 3020 Blockchain, Crypto and Society students was a logical next step in our program's progression. We are excited to share this content with more students as we move out of the pilot phase."

Circle U, a component of the Circle Impact pilot program promoting digital financial literacy in underserved and marginalized communities, provides a comprehensive overview of blockchain-based financial services and e-learnings and micro-learnings covering timely topics. The curriculum features seven modules and assessments, tackling fundamental concepts, including the evolution of money; Bitcoin and blockchain technology; Ethereum and tokenization; layers and interoperability; Web3 and applications; policy and regulation; and a Web3 tutorial. Students who complete the Circle U curriculum will have early access to apply for internships and employment with Circle.

"Circle U is greatly beneficial to Xavier students and is a great program not only for business students, but any students interested in learning about cryptocurrency and blockchain," said Kenson Barnes, a senior at Xavier University of Louisiana studying business management. "I have learned more through Circle U than I would have if I read on my own. The program provides knowledgeable information that allows students to gain hands-on experience." Circle U is provided as a pilot to HBCUs through Circle Impact, Circle's initiative to focus on financial inclusion, digital financial literacy and humanitarian aid distribution via blockchain technology. Partnership with HBCUs is critical to expanding access to digital financial literacy and ensuring a more inclusive financial future.

"Xavier University is keenly aware of the importance of providing its students with the critical foundational knowledge provided in Circle U," said Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle. "We're thrilled that faculty and students at Xavier are extracting value, and we look forward to expanding the pilot to include even more HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions in 2023."

"As a firm believer in blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, programs like Circle U help African Americans to start having a seat at the table," said Barnes. "The stock market has been in place for generations, and we could be doing the same to attain generational wealth. The cryptocurrency market is a growing venture and needs more people like us in it."

About Xavier University of Louisiana

Xavier University of Louisiana, America's only historically Black and Catholic University, is ranked among the top three HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) in the nation. Recognized as a national leader in STEM and health sciences, Xavier produces more African American students who graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States. Additionally, Xavier's College of Pharmacy is also among the top producers of African American pharmacists in the country.

Established in 1925, by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament as a place for African American and Native Americans to receive quality education, Xavier has since expanded its programs in art, business, education, biological sciences, chemistry, pharmacy and political science. More recent additions in robotics, bioinformatics, engineering, data science, neuroscience and genetics, in addition to new STEM-based master's programs, have provided Xavier students (2,749 undergraduates and 849 graduates) an unbeatable combination of traditional classroom study, hands-on research, service-learning opportunities and life experiences. Xavier students collaborate with world-renowned faculty, who are experts in their fields, to produce award-winning research and notable work. The winning Xavier formula is to provide students with a well-balanced curriculum and an environment that nurtures their intellect and feeds their souls, thereby facilitating a more just and humane society for all. For more information about Xavier University of Louisiana, visit us online at www.xula.edu or contact Regi Reyes at (504) 520-5425 or rreyes@xula.edu .

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is powering always-on internet-native commerce, payments, and custody and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). Circle's open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations both large and small to run their internet-scale business, whether it is managing their internal treasury, making international payments, or automating supply chains. Learn more at https://circle.com .

