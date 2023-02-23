SKYRYSE ANNOUNCES 100% MEANS OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE FAA

No Additional Rulemaking Necessary: Skyryse Highly-Automated Flight-Control System Aligns with FAA-Known and Approved Technologies

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse , bringing trust, safety, and the accessibility of flight for all through its highly automated flight-control system FlightOS, has achieved 100% means of compliance for its full-stack technology solution. Skyryse completed a major System Review with the FAA (Federal Aviation Association), reviewing the hardware, software, and human-factor components of the Skyryse tech stack. This significant milestone accelerates the company's path toward certification, focusing on simplified vehicle enhancements of already certified airframes.

Skyryse's intuitive, highly automated, airframe-agnostic, and universal flight control system accelerates accessibility, safety, and overall ease of flight by decades. Designed for simplicity and developed for safety, the Skyryse simplified cockpit and intuitive touchscreen system allow anyone to operate any aircraft safely in any situation. From skids up to set down, an entire flight can be completed with the same familiar tap-and-swipe gestures used on a mobile device.

Skyryse designed its system to offer 10-9 safety standards (one-in-a-billion chance of catastrophic system failure) through a full fly-by-wire system with triply redundant, dissimilar architecture, increasing general aviation safety to commercial air transport levels.

"From start to finish, we have been purposeful in applying FAA-certified and compliant technologies in a new and meaningful way, improving safety and the ease of flight," said Dr. Mark Groden, founder, and CEO of Skyryse. "At Skyryse, we believe it's a moral imperative to reduce and, one day, eliminate general aviation fatalities. Skyryse is making general aviation easier and safer by removing the complexities of managing an aircraft during standard flight, inclement weather, emergencies, and critical flight operations."

Achieving 100% means of compliance and completing this System Review puts Skyryse in the pole position to achieve full certification. Skyryse has significantly less certification work as they integrate their technology into already type-certified airframes. The next step requires the company to collect additional data, validate and verify its technologies through both ground and in-flight testing.

Upon final FAA certification, the company's airframe agnostic solution and simplified vehicle operation can:

Increase general aviation safety through technology, reducing incidents due to human error

Loosen bottlenecks of learning to fly multiple aircraft more affordably and easily

Support growth across general aviation with new easier-to-fly product offerings

Support the growth of air-taxi services and plane-sharing services

About Skyryse

Los Angeles-based Skyryse is bringing trust, safety, and the accessibility of flight for all through FlightOS, its easy and intuitive integrated flight control system. FlightOS removes many complexities of managing an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $260 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

