MEXC Lowers Trading Fees as it Works to Strengthen and Build Crypto Community Worldwide

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2023 -- MEXC , the leading cryptocurrency exchange that performed exceptionally well throughout the recent market downturn, has announced a major reduction in trading fees.

Spot trading costs on the platform have dropped to zero for maker fees and 0.1% for taker fees, while futures trading costs have reduced to zero for maker fees and 0.03% for taker fees - making MEXC the cheapest place to trade cryptocurrency globally.

This move is aimed at encouraging newcomers to join its growing trading community as it works to drive wider adoption of cryptocurrencies globally.

The announcement comes as the market is bouncing back, and MEXC's business growth and increased trading volume are testaments to its reliability and efficiency.

MEXC is committed to giving back to its community and takes its social responsibility commitments seriously. With the new fee structure in place, MEXC is confident it can attract even more traders and drive further growth in the cryptocurrency industry.

Bitcoin News reported that Futures trading volume on MEXC has increased by an impressive 1200%, a testament to the exchange's commitment to providing the best trading experience for its users.

"We are proud to announce that MEXC now has the lowest fee overall in the cryptocurrency industry. Through our philosophy of users first, MEXC's changing for you, we strive to do business in a way that makes users trade better with ease and confidence," said Andrew Weiner, VP of MEXC Global. "We have seen substantial growth in the crypto industry. In 2022, the trading volume on MEXC alone increased exponentially versus the previous year. With the return of users' confidence in trading, we believe that this fee reduction will be rewarding them with a much-needed boost to help the whole industry grow. "

MEXC's commitment to the cryptocurrency industry and its users is unwavering, and the exchange will continue to look for ways to give back to the community and promote industry growth. With the new fee structure in place, MEXC is poised to become the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and traders can be assured of the best trading experience on the platform.

MEXC 's announcement is a clear indication of the exchange's commitment to its users and the industry as a whole. Traders looking for a reliable and efficient platform with low fees should look no further than MEXC .

