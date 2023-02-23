LINDA PARKER SANPEI NAMED A 2022 HSMAI 'TOP 25' EXTRAORDINARY MIND

Will be honored at a special reception February 23 in Los Angeles

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has selected Linda Parker Sanepi as one of its "Top 25 Extraordinary Minds" for 2022. This is the 20th year HSMAI has compiled the list, which annually recognizes exemplary achievement and leadership in hospitality sales, marketing, revenue optimization, and distribution.

Sanpei will join an exclusive list when she is honored by HSMAI at a reception in Los Angeles on February 23.

"The 'Top 25' is our annual hot list that celebrates the sales, marketing, revenue optimization, and distribution leaders and innovators in our industry," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, President and CEO of HSMAI. "Throughout the pandemic and into the recovery, these extraordinary professionals have risen to each challenge and met unprecedented circumstances with creativity, strength, and ingenuity. These leaders are empowering recovery."

The 2022 "Top 25" honorees were judged by a panel of senior industry executives for their recent work based on the following criteria: creativity and innovation, cutting-edge sales or marketing campaigns, triumph in challenging situations, and/or sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

Parker Sanpei is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency dedicated to the lifestyle and hospitality industries. Established in 2008 by Founder and CEO, Linda Parker Sanpei, the agency develops unique strategies to connect brands and their audiences. Linda is inspired to create emotive campaigns through integrated marketing strategies that set brands ahead of their competition. She thrives on client success and is perpetually looking for new ways to have a meaningful impact on them, and the communities in which they thrive.

"To be nominated and selected by my peers for this prestigious award is incredibly gratifying. I am immensely thankful to my esteemed colleagues for this incredible honor," said Sanpei.

The "Top 25" will be honored in person at a reception at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles on February 23. The reception is being held in conjunction with the HSMAI Adrian Awards Celebration, which recognizes the winners of the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing.

In addition to the "Top 25" reception, Sanpei will be featured in an HSMAI special report, receive a personalized award, and henceforward be recognized as a "Top 25 Mind in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization, and Distribution."

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Instagram, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.

About Parker Sanpei

Parker Sanpei provides innovative marketing and communications solutions to forward-leading brands in the hospitality, tourism, wine, culinary, and luxury product industries. By shaping engaging narratives and campaigns, Parker Sanpei elicits lasting positive impressions to targeted audiences. Its reputation is a testament to creating and shepherding successful brand- building campaigns that further clients' ambitions. For additional information, visit ParkerSanpei.com , or call 805.550.9150.

