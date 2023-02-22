Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and 2022 Year-End Results; Announces Segment Reporting Changes

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $308.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $309.9 million during the same quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $8.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $20.0 million or $0.89 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $15.1 million or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $20.3 million or $0.90 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $1.37 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.30 billion during the comparable period in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $73.0 million or $3.30 per diluted share, compared to $99.4 million or $4.39 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were $79.4 million or $3.59 per diluted share and $100.7 million or $4.45 per diluted share, respectively. Our earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full-year 2022 were impacted by the recent announcement of a bankruptcy filing by an Aftermarket customer. We recorded a pre-tax charge of $7.0 million in the fourth quarter related to anticipated losses from this event, which has been treated as a non-operational loss on our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are pleased with our full year sales results, up 5.6% from 2021, with both Engine Management and Temperature Control segments performing well. Against a challenging comparison, sales for the fourth quarter dropped a half a percentage point from the same period last year, which was up nearly 10% from 2020."
By segment, Engine Management sales increased 4% for the full year, on top of 12% growth in 2021. However, fourth quarter sales were down slightly, just over 1%, versus a very strong 2021, which was up 6% over the prior year. Our customers' Engine Management POS sales remained robust in the quarter, reflecting continued market strength and demand for our products.
Temperature Control sales remained strong in the fourth quarter on the strength of winter related products and from another long, hot summer. Sales grew 5.2% in the quarter versus last year, and were up nearly 10% for the full year due to a combination of favorable weather, successful pricing initiatives and overall strength in customer demand.
Consolidated operating profit for the quarter, excluding non-operational gains and losses, was 7.9%, in line with the fourth quarter of 2021. Pricing actions taken earlier in 2022, along with various cost reduction initiatives, largely offset ongoing inflationary pressures.
Consolidated operating profit for the full year, excluding non-operational gains and losses, finished at 8.2%, vs. 10.1% in 2021. As we've noted many times, 2021 was an anomaly year with many non-recurring benefits associated with emerging from COVID lockdowns while still operating in a very low interest rate environment. Our operating profit of 8.2% was more in line with historical trends despite incurring an additional $20.6 million of customer factoring costs, which negatively affected operating profit by 150 basis points as compared to 2021.
Mr. Sills added, "Today we are announcing our new operating segment, 'Engineered Solutions', along with the intent to rename the Engine Management segment to 'Vehicle Control'. These segment changes, beginning in 2023, will better align the Company's operating businesses with its strategic focus as well as provide greater clarity into how the Company is positioned to capture growth opportunities of the future. Please see our separate press release on these changes, also distributed today, along with a supplementary presentation available on the Company's Investor Relations website. We will discuss in more detail on today's call."
As we head into 2023, our outlook for the full year includes an expectation that sales will grow in the low single digits and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately 10%.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "While there still remains uncertainty as it relates to the economy and various global dynamics, we believe our end markets' resiliency and diversification should continue to afford opportunities for new wins and stable levels of growth throughout 2023 and into the future."
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 308,199
$ 309,877
$ 1,371,815
$ 1,298,816
COST OF SALES
218,635
221,207
989,276
921,885
GROSS PROFIT
89,564
88,670
382,539
376,931
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
72,075
64,231
276,626
247,547
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,847
226
1,891
392
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
70
(1)
113
7
OPERATING INCOME
15,712
24,212
104,135
128,999
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
(75)
1,247
4,814
3,494
INTEREST EXPENSE
4,335
672
10,617
2,028
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
11,302
24,787
98,332
130,465
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
2,799
4,729
25,206
31,044
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
8,503
20,058
73,126
99,421
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(615)
(1,328)
(17,691)
(8,467)
NET EARNINGS
7,888
18,730
55,435
90,954
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(45)
36
84
68
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 7,933
$ 18,694
$ 55,351
$ 90,886
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 8,548
$ 20,022
$ 73,042
$ 99,353
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(615)
(1,328)
(17,691)
(8,467)
TOTAL
$ 7,933
$ 18,694
$ 55,351
$ 90,886
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.40
$ 0.91
$ 3.37
$ 4.49
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.82)
(0.39)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.37
$ 0.85
$ 2.55
$ 4.10
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.39
$ 0.89
$ 3.30
$ 4.39
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.80)
(0.37)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.36
$ 0.83
$ 2.50
$ 4.02
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,578,194
21,987,480
21,683,719
22,147,479
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,030,263
22,485,032
22,139,981
22,616,456
(a)
"SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$ 206,479
$ 211,919
$ 824,677
$ 786,514
Wire and Cable
35,893
33,632
150,566
151,422
Engine Management
242,372
245,551
975,243
937,936
Compressors
28,981
28,666
222,532
206,697
Other Climate Control Parts
34,560
31,738
159,753
141,726
Temperature Control
63,541
60,404
382,285
348,423
All Other
2,286
3,922
14,287
12,457
Revenues
$ 308,199
$ 309,877
$ 1,371,815
$ 1,298,816
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 69,099
28.5 %
$ 67,776
27.6 %
$ 262,954
27.0 %
$ 267,285
28.5 %
Temperature Control
16,675
26.2 %
16,670
27.6 %
102,640
26.8 %
95,138
27.3 %
All Other
3,790
4,270
16,945
14,832
Subtotal
$ 89,564
29.1 %
$ 88,716
28.6 %
$ 382,539
27.9 %
$ 377,255
29.0 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
(46)
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
(324)
0.0 %
Gross Margin
$ 89,564
29.1 %
$ 88,670
28.6 %
$ 382,539
27.9 %
$ 376,931
29.0 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 42,644
17.6 %
$ 39,485
16.1 %
$ 165,389
17.0 %
$ 149,206
15.9 %
Temperature Control
14,436
22.7 %
13,192
21.8 %
68,666
18.0 %
58,144
16.7 %
All Other
7,993
11,495
35,569
38,810
Subtotal
$ 65,073
21.1 %
$ 64,172
20.7 %
$ 269,624
19.7 %
$ 246,160
19.0 %
Customer Bankruptcy Charge
7,002
2.3 %
-
0.0 %
7,002
0.5 %
-
0.0 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
59
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
1,387
0.1 %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 72,075
23.4 %
$ 64,231
20.7 %
$ 276,626
20.2 %
$ 247,547
19.1 %
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 26,455
10.9 %
$ 28,291
11.5 %
$ 97,565
10.0 %
$ 118,079
12.6 %
Temperature Control
2,239
3.5 %
3,478
5.8 %
33,974
8.9 %
36,994
10.6 %
All Other
(4,203)
(7,225)
(18,624)
(23,978)
Subtotal
$ 24,491
7.9 %
$ 24,544
7.9 %
$ 112,915
8.2 %
$ 131,095
10.1 %
Customer Bankruptcy Charge
(7,002)
-2.3 %
-
0.0 %
(7,002)
-0.5 %
-
0.0 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
(105)
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
(1,711)
-0.1 %
Restructuring & Integration
(1,847)
-0.6 %
(226)
-0.1 %
(1,891)
-0.1 %
(392)
0.0 %
Other Income (Expense), Net
70
0.0 %
(1)
0.0 %
113
0.0 %
7
0.0 %
Operating Income
$ 15,712
5.1 %
$ 24,212
7.8 %
$ 104,135
7.6 %
$ 128,999
9.9 %
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 8,548
$ 20,022
$ 73,042
$ 99,353
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,847
226
1,891
392
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
7,002
-
7,002
-
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
105
-
1,711
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
-
-
(249)
(259)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(2,301)
(86)
(2,312)
(547)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 15,096
$ 20,267
$ 79,374
$ 100,650
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.39
$ 0.89
$ 3.30
$ 4.39
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.08
0.01
0.08
0.02
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
0.32
-
0.32
-
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
-
-
0.07
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(0.10)
-
(0.10)
(0.02)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.69
$ 0.90
$ 3.59
$ 4.45
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 15,712
$ 24,212
$ 104,135
$ 128,999
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,847
226
1,891
392
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
7,002
-
7,002
-
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
105
-
1,711
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
(70)
1
(113)
(7)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 24,491
$ 24,544
$ 112,915
$ 131,095
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 11,302
$ 24,787
$ 98,332
$ 130,465
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,403
7,083
28,298
27,243
INTEREST EXPENSE
4,335
672
10,617
2,028
EBITDA
23,040
32,542
137,247
159,736
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
1,847
226
1,891
392
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
7,002
-
7,002
-
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
105
-
1,711
SPECIAL ITEMS
8,849
331
8,893
2,103
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 31,889
$ 32,873
$ 146,140
$ 161,839
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 21,150
$ 21,755
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
173,013
186,774
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
5,375
6,170
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
167,638
180,604
INVENTORIES
528,715
468,755
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
19,695
22,268
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
25,241
17,823
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
762,439
711,205
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
107,148
102,786
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
49,838
40,469
GOODWILL
132,087
131,652
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
100,504
106,234
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
33,658
36,126
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
41,745
44,087
OTHER ASSETS
27,510
25,402
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,254,929
$ 1,197,961
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
$ 50,000
$ 125,298
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
5,031
3,117
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
89,247
137,167
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
37,169
42,412
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
22,952
23,663
ACCRUED REBATES
37,381
42,472
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
31,361
45,058
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
49,990
57,182
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
323,131
476,369
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
184,589
21
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
40,709
31,206
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
63,305
52,698
OTHER LIABILITIES
22,157
25,040
TOTAL LIABILITIES
633,891
585,334
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
610,020
601,580
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
11,018
11,047
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
621,038
612,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,254,929
$ 1,197,961
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 55,435
$ 90,954
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
28,298
27,243
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES
17,691
8,467
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
7,002
-
OTHER
13,064
7,456
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
6,916
28,464
INVENTORY
(67,495)
(107,609)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
(48,604)
33,046
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
(5,509)
(843)
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
(29,089)
13,430
OTHER
(5,242)
(15,044)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(27,533)
85,564
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
(1,934)
(125,419)
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(25,956)
(25,875)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
73
45
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(27,817)
(151,249)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
111,307
118,346
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(29,656)
(26,862)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(23,428)
(22,179)
DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
-
(540)
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
(2,128)
-
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(595)
247
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
55,500
69,012
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(755)
(1,060)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(605)
2,267
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
21,755
19,488
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 21,150
$ 21,755
