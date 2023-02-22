Kitchen Concepts Petitions FDA to Change Their Butter Storage Recommendations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) stance on butter storage is contributing to significant consumer confusion.

Since July 2019 the FDA has stated on the USDA website "Butter and margarine are safe at room temperature. However, if butter is left out at room temperature for several days, the flavor can turn rancid so it's best to leave out whatever you can use within a day or two."

While it is correct that 'Butter and margarine are safe at room temperature,' they're safe at room temperature (68-78°) for 21 days, not 1-2 days.

"As the governmental authority on the safe handling of food, the American public looks to the FDA for guidance and fact-based data," states Joelle Mertzel, President of Kitchen Concepts and a national advocate for countertop butter. "However, no information could be obtained by representatives of the FDA when pressed for supplemental data regarding their recommendations."

Kitchen Concepts, a housewares manufacturer in Northridge, CA, worked with Michelson Laboratories Inc, an FDA-approved food safety lab to test butter stored at room (ambient) temperature. A variety of butter brands were analyzed every 3-7 days, and tested for spoilage organisms such as general bacteria, coliforms, yeast and mold that could limit shelf life. The samples were also tested for thiobarbituric acid (TBA) to monitor oxidation and rancidity.

The results for these microbiological tests were non-detectable up to 21 days under ambient temperature. The results for the TBA tests did not indicate rancidity during the 21-day study.

According to Anne Vitoreli, Microbiology Manager at Michelson Laboratories Inc. "The butter samples were of good microbial quality when stored at ambient temperature for 21 days."

In February 2023 Kitchen Concepts submitted a petition to the FDA to request they change their recommendation on butter storage from this general reporting, "whatever you can use within a day or two" to the specific study-based finding: 21 days or 3 weeks. This change in regulation will allow thousands of Americans to enjoy one of their favorite dairy products in new ways.

"Our mission at Kitchen Concepts is to eliminate consumer confusion with regards to the safe storage of butter," continues Mertzel. "Having soft butter is such a joy. It's easier to bake with, it's easier to spread, and it tastes better at room temperature. There is nothing more frustrating than ripping your toast while trying to use a cold, hard stick of butter."

