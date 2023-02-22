Investing in Green Hydrogen 2023 - Bridging the gap between hydrogen projects and capital

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing in Green Hydrogen 2023 is a highly anticipated event organized by Leader Associates, aimed at bridging the gap between hydrogen projects and capital. The event is scheduled to take place on 14-15 September 2023 at the QEII Centre, London, UK. Its mission is to accelerate the sustainable energy transition towards a hydrogen society for a brighter, more resilient future.

This event is a leading global platform that aims to bring together the entire hydrogen value chain and is expected to attract over 1500 investors, project developers, development banks, financiers, and other stakeholders from over 55 different countries. The two-day conference will focus on hot topics and provide a comprehensive overview of the opportunities and challenges in financing hydrogen projects, including participation in the IGH Strategic & H2TECH Summit, Hydrogen Impact Investment Awards, Live Exhibition, IMPACT Hydrogen Digital Series, and networking programs.

Investing in Green Hydrogen will bring together prominent stakeholders from various sectors of the hydrogen industry, providing a unique opportunity for investors, project developers, development banks, and financiers to network and learn from leading voices in the field. Ministries and government officials from the UK, Germany, the US, Australia, Chile, Oman, and Portugal will be in attendance, alongside major players in the oil and gas sector such as bp, Engie, Shell, ExxonMobil, E.ON, Equinor, Orsted, Saudi Aramco, and OQ.

Developers, independent power producers (IPPs) and Investors will also be represented, including EDP Renewables, CWP Global, InterContinental Energy, Mitsubishi, and ACWA Power, Adani Group, Hy24 Partners.

In addition, H2TECH and value chain leaders such as A.P. Moller – Maersk, Chiyoda Corporation, Air Liquide, Air Products, Technip Energies, and Chart Industries will also be present, providing their insights on the latest technological advancements and business trends in the hydrogen industry.

Green Hydrogen is becoming increasingly important in the global energy transition and is a priority for numerous countries, energy leaders, and investors. Investing in Green Hydrogen 2023 offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about government strategies to promote the green hydrogen economy, the latest projects, scale-up opportunities, and the updated hydrogen supply chain.

The event organizer, Leader Associates, is an international event organizer committed to clean energy and environmental sustainability. The organization stands at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, making renewable energy available and affordable through practical business platforms and non-business programs.

