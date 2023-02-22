Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Record Year of Revenue and Profitability in Fiscal 2022; Issues Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Fiscal 2022 revenue increased 39 percent powered by 14 percent same-store sales growth and 9 percent net store growth

Momentum continued in fourth quarter with the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit same store-sales growth

Fiscal 2023 guidance reflects powerful customer value proposition and resilient needs-based industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Driven Brands (PRNewswire)

For the fiscal year, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $5.6 billion, up 24 percent versus the prior year with 14 percent same-store sales growth and 9 percent net store growth.

Net income increased $33.6 million versus the prior year to $43.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share inclusive of a $125.5 million one-time non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets in the second quarter as a result of the Company's decision to re-brand its U.S. car wash business. Adjusted Net Income1 increased 41 percent to $207.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share1, while Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 42 percent from the prior year to $513.8 million.

"2022 was a year of record performance and significant strategic progress for Driven Brands. We deepened our competitive moat as our differentiated offering resonated with our customers," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We gained significant market share in this large and growing $350 billion needs-based automotive services category, and we are leveraging our proven playbook to drive long-term, sustainable growth.

"Building on our strong performance last year, we entered the first quarter of 2023 with momentum, excellent visibility into our expense base and a robust development pipeline that provides us with strong line of sight to multi-year growth. Our guidance reflects that momentum, our continued confidence in our business model, the resilience of the category, and a track record of execution."

For the fourth quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $539.7 million, up 38 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.5 billion, up 24 percent versus the prior year with 11 percent same-store sales growth and 9 percent net store growth.

Net income increased $66.2 million versus the prior year to $27.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 increased 35 percent to $42.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share1, while Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 54 percent from the prior year to $130.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights2

Comparisons are fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 versus fiscal year 2021 ended December 25, 2021 unless otherwise noted

Revenue increased 39 percent to $2.0 billion , driven by same-store sales and net store growth.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 14 percent.

The Company added 393 net new stores during the year.

Net income increased $33.6 million to $43.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income 1 increased 41 percent to $207.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share 1 .

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 42 percent to $513.8 million .

Fiscal Year 2022 Key Performance Indicators by Segment



System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store

Sales Revenue (in millions) Segment Adjusted

EBITDA1 (in millions) Maintenance $ 1,616.1 1,645 16.1 % $ 799.9 $ 262.6 Car Wash 585.7 1,111 (3.9%)* 592.7 184.7 Paint, Collision & Glass 2,959.0 1,846 17.1 % 410.9 135.4 Platform Services 445.7 203 12.6 % 196.4 72.5 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 33.3

Total $ 5,606.5 4,805 14.1 % $ 2,033.2

*Car Wash same-store sales declined 3.9 percent in fiscal year 2022. Foreign exchange rate movement had a 440 basis point negative impact. The impact of foreign exchange rate movement on the remaining segments was not significant.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights 2

Comparisons are fourth quarter 2022 ended December 31, 2022 versus fourth quarter 2021 ended December 25, 2021 unless otherwise noted

Revenue increased 38 percent to $539.7 million , driven by same-store sales and net store growth.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 11 percent.

The Company added 98 net new stores during the quarter.

Net income increased $66.2 million to $27.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income 1 increased 35 percent to $42.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share 1 .

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 54 percent to $130.5 million .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators by Segment



System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store

Sales Revenue (in millions) Segment Adjusted

EBITDA1 (in millions) Maintenance $ 448.4 1,645 16.3 % $ 226.0 $ 77.3 Car Wash 132.6 1,111 (10.1%)* 134.6 36.2 Paint, Collision & Glass 794.2 1,846 14.1 % 122.8 34.6 Platform Services 92.9 203 4.1 % 48.0 18.1 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 8.3

Total $ 1,468.1 4,805 11.4 % $ 539.7

*Car Wash same-store sales declined 10.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Foreign exchange rate movement had a 400 basis point negative impact. The impact of foreign exchange rate movement on the remaining segments was not significant.

Capital and Liquidity

During the fourth quarter, the Company closed on a $365 million whole business securitization transaction. Proceeds from the offering were used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of the revolving credit facilities creating capacity to invest in continued growth.

The Company ended the fiscal year with total liquidity of $617.6 million, consisting of $227.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $390.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand our variable funding note borrowing capacity when the company elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The following guidance reflects the Company's expectations for fiscal year 2023 ending December 30, 2023:

Revenue of approximately $2.35 billion .

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $590 million .

Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 of approximately $1.21 .

The Company also expects:

Same-store sales growth of 5 to7 percent.

Net store growth of approximately 365:

The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2023.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

2 The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results include the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal year 2022, which contributed $25 million in revenue, $6 million in Adjusted EBITDA1 and $0.02 in Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 .

Conference Call

Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results today, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until May 2, 2023.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 13 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.6 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 24, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021 Revenue:















Franchise royalties and fees

$ 43,434

$ 37,173

$ 171,734

$ 144,413 Company-operated store sales

366,921

239,838

1,324,408

843,646 Independently-operated store sales

36,657

43,763

195,157

204,246 Advertising contributions

23,943

18,934

87,750

75,599 Supply and other revenue

68,698

52,177

254,145

199,376 Total revenue

539,653

391,885

2,033,194

1,467,280 Operating expenses:















Company-operated store expenses

231,894

148,742

812,262

515,837 Independently-operated store expenses

22,544

24,451

107,940

114,115 Advertising expenses

24,179

18,100

87,986

74,765 Supply and other expenses

35,865

31,901

145,481

112,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses

110,821

73,714

383,478

292,263 Acquisition costs

5,323

59,712

15,304

62,386 Store opening costs

953

1,137

2,878

2,497 Depreciation and amortization

39,528

34,055

147,156

112,777 Trade name impairment

—

—

125,450

— Asset impairment charges and lease terminations

2,745

96

5,655

3,257 Total operating expenses

473,852

391,908

1,833,590

1,290,215 Operating income (loss)

65,801

(23)

199,604

177,065 Other expenses, net:















Interest expense, net

35,150

23,524

114,096

75,914 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net

(13,322)

14,327

17,168

20,683 Loss on debt extinguishment

—

—

—

45,576 Total other expenses, net

21,828

37,851

131,264

142,173 Net income (loss) before taxes

43,973

(37,874)

68,340

34,892 Income tax expense

16,575

911

25,167

25,356 Net income (loss)

27,398

(38,785)

43,173

9,536 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

—

(28)

(15)

(96) Net income (loss) attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

$ 27,398

$ (38,757)

$ 43,188

$ 9,632 Earnings (loss) per share(1):















Basic

$ 0.16

$ (0.23)

$ 0.26

$ 0.06 Diluted

$ 0.16

$ (0.23)

$ 0.25

$ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

162,744

162,646

162,762

160,684 Diluted

166,810

162,646

166,743

164,644

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) December 31, 2022

December 25, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,110

$ 523,414 Restricted cash 792

792 Accounts and notes receivable, net 179,888

117,903 Inventory 72,040

46,990 Prepaid and other assets 40,084

24,326 Income tax receivable 15,075

6,867 Advertising fund assets, restricted 36,421

45,360 Assets held for sale —

3,275 Total current assets 571,410

768,927 Property and equipment, net 1,545,738

1,350,984 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,299,189

995,625 Deferred commissions 7,121

10,567 Intangibles, net 765,903

816,183 Goodwill 2,277,065

1,910,392 Other assets 30,561

3,182 Deferred tax assets 2,911

1,509 Total assets $ 6,499,898

$ 5,857,369 Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 60,606

$ 83,033 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 317,318

306,956 Income taxes payable 4,454

11,054 Current portion of long-term debt 24,651

26,044 Tax receivable agreement liability 53,328

24,255 Advertising fund liabilities 36,726

26,441 Total current liabilities 497,083

477,783 Long-term debt, net 2,713,616

2,356,320 Deferred tax liability 276,749

257,067 Operating lease liabilities 1,177,501

931,604 Tax receivable agreement liability 117,915

131,715 Deferred revenue 30,046

28,240 Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 33,419

29,398 Total liabilities 4,846,329

4,212,127 Common stock 1,674

1,674 Additional paid-in capital 1,628,904

1,605,890 Retained earnings 84,796

41,607 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,436)

(5,028) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 1,652,938

1,644,143 Non-controlling interests 631

1,099 Total shareholders' equity 1,653,569

1,645,242 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,499,898

$ 5,857,369

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021 Net income $ 43,173

$ 9,536 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 147,156

112,777 Equity-based compensation expense 20,583

4,301 Trade name impairment cost 125,450

— Loss on foreign denominated transactions 17,147

25,324 Bad debt expense 5,777

1,854 Asset impairment costs 5,655

3,257 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 8,450

7,002 Amortization of interest rate hedge (542)

— Loss (gain) on foreign currency derivative 21

(4,642) Gain on sale of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions (34,854)

(11,353) Provision for deferred income taxes 20,567

9,866 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

45,576 Other, net (21)

(2,183) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts and notes receivable, net (58,837)

(36,395) Inventory (22,712)

(5,723) Prepaid and other current assets (30,418)

(30,260) Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted 12,698

9,386 Other assets (23,378)

483 Deferred commissions 3,407

(1,899) Deferred revenue 1,925

6,678 Accounts payable (34,634)

6,905 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,898

128,871 Income tax payable, net (12,335)

4,466 Cash provided by operating activities 197,176

283,827 Cash flows from investing activities:



— Capital expenditures (439,585)

(160,760) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (763,061)

(800,829) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 337,178

144,134 Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets 25,188

2,519 Cash used in investing activities (840,280)

(814,936) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of debt issuance cost (7,172)

(19,756) Proceeds from the termination of interest rate swap 10,870

— Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 365,000

950,000 Repayment of long-term debt (23,912)

(721,500) Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (435,000)

(544,800) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 435,000

526,800 Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (3,369)

(2,199) Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback transactions (14)

538 Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts —

661,500 Net proceeds from follow-on public offering —

99,225 Repurchases of common stock —

(43,040) Payments for termination of interest rate swaps —

(21,826) Proceeds from stock option exercises 340

505 Other, net 1,625

89 Cash provided by financing activities 343,368

885,536 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,283)

558 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted (302,019)

354,985 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 523,414

172,611 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 38,586

19,369 Restricted cash, beginning of period 792

15,827 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 562,792

207,807 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 227,110

523,414 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 32,871

38,586 Restricted cash, end of period 792

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 260,773

$ 562,792

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Guidance

Driven Brands includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in the Company's Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income") and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders ("Adjusted Earnings Per Share") are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2021.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 27,398

$ (38,785)

$ 43,173

$ 9,536 Acquisition related costs(a)

5,323

59,712

15,304

62,386 Non-core items and project costs, net(b)

16,805

1,746

20,241

5,656 Straight-line rent adjustment(c)

3,435

3,228

14,965

11,619 Equity-based compensation expense(d)

8,424

1,357

20,583

4,301 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e)

(13,322)

14,327

17,168

20,683 Bad debt recovery(f)

—

(3,183)

(449)

(3,183) Trade name impairment(g)

—

—

125,450

— Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(h)

(8,835)

(11,940)

(29,083)

(8,935) Loss on debt extinguishment(i)

—

—

—

45,576 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(j)

8,775

4,676

27,059

18,551 Provision for uncertain tax positions(k)

(224)

(62)

(148)

(313) Valuation allowance for deferred tax asset(l)

3,051

4,400

3,051

4,400 Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments

50,830

35,476

257,314

170,277 Tax impact of adjustments(l)

(8,641)

(4,314)

(49,437)

(23,282) Adjusted net income

42,189

31,162

207,877

146,995 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

—

(28)

(15)

(96) Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

$ 42,189

$ 31,190

$ 207,892

$ 147,091

















Adjusted Earnings Per Share















Basic(1)

$ 0.25

$ 0.19

$ 1.25

$ 0.90 Diluted(1)

$ 0.25

$ 0.18

$ 1.22

$ 0.88

















Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic

162,744

162,646

162,762

160,684 Diluted

166,810

166,671

166,743

164,644





(1) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $0.9 million and $4.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $0.8 million and $3.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 18, 2022 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2021.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands)

December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 27,398

$ (38,785)

$ 43,173

$ 9,536 Income tax expense

16,575

911

25,167

25,356 Interest expense, net

35,150

23,524

114,096

75,914 Depreciation and amortization

39,528

34,055

147,156

112,777 EBITDA

$ 118,651

$ 19,705

$ 329,592

$ 223,583 Acquisition related costs(a)

5,323

59,712

15,304

62,386 Non-core items and project costs, net(b)

16,805

1,746

20,241

5,656 Straight-line rent adjustment(c)

3,435

3,228

14,965

11,619 Equity-based compensation expense(d)

8,424

1,357

20,583

4,301 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e)

(13,322)

14,327

17,168

20,683 Bad debt recovery(f)

—

(3,183)

(449)

(3,183) Trade name impairment (g)

—

—

125,450

— Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(h)

(8,835)

(11,940)

(29,083)

(8,935) Loss on debt extinguishment(i)

—

—

—

45,576 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 130,481

$ 84,952

$ 513,771

$ 361,686

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes

a. Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the consolidated statement of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.

b. Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third-party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives, as well as a $15 million change in estimate related to the Tax Receivable Agreement that we entered into at the IPO related to the filing of our 2021 tax returns in the fourth quarter 2022.

c. Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.

d. Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

e. Represents foreign currency transaction gains/losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans. These losses are partially offset by unrealized gains/losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts.

f. Represents the recovery of previously uncollectible receivables outside of normal operations.

g. Relates to an impairment of certain Car Wash trade names as the Company elected to discontinue their use.

h. Relates to net (gain) loss on sale leasebacks, the discontinuation of the use of a trade name, as well as impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed locations. Also represents lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates.

i. Represents the write-off of debt issuance costs associated with early termination of debt.

j. Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statements of operations.

k. Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.

l. Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions and valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36%, depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands)

December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 25,

2021 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:















Maintenance

$ 77,284

$ 46,178

$ 262,608

$ 179,073 Car Wash

36,222

37,841

184,717

153,065 Paint, Collision & Glass

34,600

21,197

135,447

82,731 Platform Services

18,067

12,090

72,538

56,954 Corporate and other

(34,739)

(31,217)

(138,661)

(107,640) Store opening costs

(953)

(1,137)

(2,878)

(2,497) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 130,481

$ 84,952

$ 513,771

$ 361,686

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform

Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 253,074

$ —

$ 719,646

$ 91,801

$ 1,064,521 Company-operated stores

195,309

95,976

74,576

1,060

366,921 Independently operated Stores

—

36,657

—

—

36,657 Total System-wide Sales

$ 448,383

$ 132,633

$ 794,222

$ 92,861

$ 1,468,099





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,052

—

1,628

202

2,882 Company-operated stores

593

390

218

1

1,202 Independently operated Stores

—

721

—

—

721 Total Store Count

1,645

1,111

1,846

203

4,805

























Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 192,785

$ —

$ 622,787

$ 82,954

$ 898,526 Company-operated stores

137,984

80,260

$ 20,500

$ 1,094

239,838 Independently operated Stores

—

43,763

—

—

43,763 Total System-wide Sales

$ 330,769

$ 124,023

$ 643,287

$ 84,048

$ 1,182,127





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

962

—

1,608

200

2,770 Company-operated stores

543

330

40

1

914 Independently operated Stores

—

728

—

—

728 Total Store Count

1,505

1,058

1,648

201

4,412





Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 923,153

$ —

$ 2,723,047

$ 440,691

$ 4,086,891 Company-operated stores

692,947

390,502

235,924

5,035

1,324,408 Independently operated Stores

—

195,157

—

—

195,157 Total System-wide Sales

$ 1,616,100

$ 585,659

$ 2,958,971

$ 445,726

$ 5,606,456





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,052

—

1,628

202

2,882 Company-operated stores

593

390

218

1

1,202 Independently operated Stores

—

721

—

—

721 Total Store Count

1,645

1,111

1,846

203

4,805

























Year Ended December 25, 2021 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 759,940

$ —

$ 2,345,428

$ 386,163

$ 3,491,531 Company-operated stores

503,719

277,118

57,804

$ 5,005

843,646 Independently operated Stores

—

204,246

—

—

204,246 Total System-wide Sales

$ 1,263,659

$ 481,364

$ 2,403,232

$ 391,168

$ 4,539,423





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

962

—

1,608

200

2,770 Company-operated stores

543

330

40

1

914 Independently operated Stores

—

728

—

—

728 Total Store Count

1,505

1,058

1,648

201

4,412

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Driven Brands