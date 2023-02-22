Cure® Launches New Event Series, CureX, on Rare Disease Day with Keynote Speaker and Entrepreneurial Trailblazer, Jamie Heywood

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure , a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, announced today that on Feb. 28 it will host, the first of its new event series, CureX, Cutting Edge Conversations About Your Health. In honor of Rare Disease Day, Tuesday's CureX event will discuss the current state of affairs for the 30 million Americans afflicted with a rare disease, about 1 in 10 people.

Keynote speaker Jamie Heywood, Founder of PatientsLikeMe and the ALS Therapy Development Institute, along with panel experts including scientist Paul Kruzka and CEO Mette Dyhrberg, will share their stories in the journey for cures. The event will take place on the iconic rooftop of Cure at 345 Park Avenue South on Tuesday, February 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST.

"Some 30 million Americans suffer from rare diseases, and at Cure, our goal with this rare disease day special event is to bring together industry experts and thought leaders to discuss their journey in advancing cures for the more than 7,000 rare diseases, said Cure CEO Seema Kumar. "We are incredibly excited to launch CureX as we expand our programming to continue bringing together the health and scientific communities.

The audience will hear from Cure's Chief Executive Officer, Seema Kumar, and a panel of experts, including Paul Kruzka, CEO of GeneX and Mette Dyhrberg, CEO of MyMee. The event will include a musical performance and live demos of the MyMee app and GeneDx.

Cure's 300,000-square-foot campus is home to 20 companies across the healthcare industry and since 2021, has also served as a world-class venue for educational and networking events. Building off the success of Cure's Symposia program and Tuesday Talks, the launch of CureX will continue to position the campus will as a beacon for health and science subject matter experts and thought leaders in New York City.

Those interested in attending the event can register here. The in-person event will be held at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City. A livestream of the event will also be made available upon virtual registration.

Stay connected with us on LinkedIn for future CureX events, including our upcoming March events focused on Women's Health.

ABOUT CURE®

An affiliate of Deerfield Management located at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City, Cure is an innovation campus boasting laboratories, lecture, and office space, as well as technology and other amenities for innovators across the healthcare industry, including academic institutions and other nonprofits, to accelerate their novel work. For more information, please visit https://cure.345pas.com/ .

About Jamie Heywood:

Jamie Heywood is an engineer and entrepreneur whose heroic efforts to save his brother Stephen from ALS launched the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and founded PatientsLikeMe, one of the largest patient-generated data and patient-enabling companies in the world; and Alden Scientific, which is setting out to use AI and advanced genomic and 'omic testing to monitor and diagnose–and to predict and hopefully prevent disease. Check out Jamie's TED talk here. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jonathan Weiner wrote the bestselling Thy Brother's Keeper: A Story from the Edge of Medicine about Jamie's attempt to save his brother.

