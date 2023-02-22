Arevon Appoints Robert Krakauer as Chief Financial Officer

Senior executive brings more than 30 years of finance expertise to leading renewable Independent Power Producer

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc. is pleased to announce the hire of Robert "Bob" Krakauer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 22, 2023.

Pictured: Arevon's new Chief Financial Officer, Robert Krakauer. (PRNewswire)

Bob Krakauer joins Arevon as the CFO leading the company in strategic financial planning and operational finance.

Bob Krakauer joins Arevon as the Chief Financial Officer, leading the company in strategic financial planning, analysis, and operational finance. He brings more than 30 years' experience in optimizing and developing finance operations, as well as implementing major strategic programs and improving business performance. Krakauer has led multiple leveraged buyouts and successfully raised capital in public and private equity, debt, and credit markets. His extensive experience as a senior executive and Chief Financial Officer spans multiple industries including semiconductor manufacturing and enterprise software.

Krakauer previously was the CFO of Lifelock, MagnaChip Semiconductor, ChipPAC, and Allied Signal Electronic Materials. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration in Operations and Decision Science from Santa Clara University in California.

"We are delighted to welcome Bob as the newest member of the executive Arevon team," said John Breckenridge, Arevon's CEO. "Bob has a proven results-driven track record of creating value in complex financial operations. His insights and leadership will elevate Arevon's $12 billion platform and further cement our place as a financial leader in the renewables sector."

"I am excited to join the high performing team at Arevon," said Bob Krakauer. "My priority is to continue to craft the right solution for every financial transaction to accomplish Arevon's mission of providing utility-scale renewable energy with superior returns."

Arevon is a leading renewable energy company with a portfolio of 160 solar, wind, energy, and hybrid solar-and-storage projects across the United States. Arevon's 6-gigawatt clean energy portfolio powers millions of homes and provides electricity to utilities, Fortune 100 companies, and major educational institutions.

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean energy to utilities and corporations across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., and New York City, Arevon uses innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to finance and manage projects from development through construction to long-term commercial operation. Its financial prowess and industry expertise come together to improve the structure and performance of its platform of wind, solar, and energy storage power plants. Arevon was named one of Arizona's Top Workplaces in 2022. For more information, please visit: www.arevonenergy.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arevon