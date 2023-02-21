Timeless, a social wallet for the Harmony community

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless, a Web3 platform, announced the launch of the Timeless Wallet in partnership with Harmony blockchain. Timeless is the world's first social wallet that is simple and secure. The Timeless Wallet app will be available for iOS waitlisted users on Tuesday 2/21 at 11 AM PST. It will be available to the public on the App Store on Tuesday 2/28. The Android waitlist is open at https://timelesswallet.xyz/ .

Built by former Google design and product leaders in collaboration with Harmony blockchain and its community, Timeless is a non-custodial wallet with an intuitive user interface and beautiful generative profiles. "Web3 adoption accelerates when users get a simple, secure, and social wallet," said Zi, Founder and CEO of Timeless.

Simple: Users enjoy the benefits of non-custodial without the need to manage a seed phrase or private key. This abstracts away all the complexity that other crypto wallets have, providing a much better user experience than ever before possible.

Secure: Biometrics, secure enclaves, multiparty computation, and FiDO are all powerful tools that can deliver stronger security yet are easy for users. Together, these technologies provide secure protection that prevents single points of failure and reduces the risk of user error, protecting users' digital assets and personal information.

Social: The line between social networking and the economy is increasingly blurred. A wallet-to-wallet communication layer enables Web3 builders to spawn original ideas, create better communities and unlock novel forms of value creation. As the world's first social wallet, Timeless provides powerful tools for everyone to manage digital assets and participate in DeFi together.

As Zi Wang, CEO & Founder of Timeless Wallet, said, "Timeless is a social wallet for Web3 builders. Our platform makes it easy to create, discover and grow Web3 communities. We're thrilled to work with builders to accelerate the adoption of Web3.

"We're very excited about the launch of Timeless. We've long collaborated with them. Timeless Wallet delivers an exceptional user experience, backed by simplicity and security constructs that consumers are familiar with - and for the first time, it makes wallets truly social. Timeless advances Web3 forward, and we're proud to play our role in supporting this team." said Stephen Tse, Founder of Harmony.

Timeless Wallet protects user assets with self-custody via an embedded secure enclave on the phone. It has a wallet-to-wallet communication layer for on-chain and off-chain interactions. Native integration with crypto domains makes it easier to engage with communities using self own names instead of hexadecimal addresses, accessing token-gated channels, and sending tokens as quickly as sending a text. Harmony developers and community builders can easily create new use cases for DeFi, GameFi and NFTs.

To download Timeless Wallet, please visit https://harmony.one/timeless.

About Timeless

Timeless is a social wallet for Web3 builders. It aims to accelerate Web3 adoption and serve as your home in Web3 by eliminating one of the biggest obstacles: lack of social utility. It is non-custodial, multi-chain, and composable. It is an all-in-one platform for building Web3 communities. The company is backed by investors HashKey, SNZ, NGC, Tess Ventures.

Timeless has a presence in SF, New York, and China. For more information, please visit https://timelesswallet.xyz/ or follow @timelesswallet on Twitter.

About Harmony

Harmony is an open and fast blockchain. Its mainnet runs Ethereum applications with 2-second transaction finality and 100 times lower fees. Harmony is an open platform for assets, collectibles, identity and governance.

