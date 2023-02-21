Freddy's Honors Late Namesake's Birthday with Special Offer

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is honoring its late co-founder, namesake and decorated World War II veteran, Freddy Simon, with a special offer on the anniversary of his birthday on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Guests who visit Freddy's and purchase any size Birthday Cake Shake will receive another one to share. This special offer will be available only on Friday, Feb. 24, at Freddy's locations nationwide. Shakes can be ordered and shared via in-restaurant dining and drive-thru. Pickup and delivery orders through Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com must use the code 'FREDDYSBDAY' during checkout to redeem the offer. Limit one free Birthday Cake Shake of equal or lesser value per order. For more information about the offer, visit https://www.freddys.com/celebrate-freddys-birthday.

"We'd like to celebrate Freddy Simon's legacy and his memory with a special offer for our guests and FredHeads. Freddy was the personification of kindness and generosity; he enjoyed sharing and giving to others and his community, and we want to encourage our guests to do the same," said Laura Rueckel, Chief Marketing Officer. "The best way to honor Freddy this year is by enjoying frozen custard the way he would: by sharing with friends and family."

The new Freddy's Birthday Cake Shake is a limited-time offer that comes with creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with confetti cake pieces, cupcake syrup and rainbow sprinkles, then garnished with a piece of cotton candy on top.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with 460 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

