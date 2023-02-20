The world premiere of Italian Renaissance Alive opens at Biltmore on March 3, 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be transported to one of the greatest artistic periods in history during the exclusive world premiere of Italian Renaissance Alive, created by Grande Experiences and hosted on the grounds of Biltmore in Asheville, N.C. Vivid large-scale displays set to a powerful operatic score celebrate Italian culture, architecture, sculpture, and literature spanning the Renaissance period of the 14th to 17th centuries. The exhibition runs March 3, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024.

Biltmore in Asheville, NC, will host Italian Renaissance Alive, an exhibition featuring large-scale projections of some of the world's most revered Italian artists and sculptors of the Renaissance period. (PRNewswire)

Using large-scale projections of great beauty and detail, hundreds of masterpieces from some of the world's most revered Italian artists and sculptors surround visitors in the brilliance of one of the greatest artistic periods in history.

Light, color, sound and fragrance are choreographed in this multi-sensory experience to explore Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and The Last Supper, Boticelli's The Birth of Venus, and other works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Titian, and Veronese among others. An Italian operatic score will accompany the immersive visuals, including the musical works of Puccini and Verdi.

The Vanderbilts' love of Italy and fine art

Italy was a special place for George Vanderbilt, founder of Biltmore. He and his wife, Edith, spent six weeks near Stresa in the Lake District of Italy after their Parisian wedding in spring of 1898. Having visited Milan, Italy in 1880, he was eager to share his love of Italy and its great works of art with his new bride.

During Italian Renaissance Alive, visitors will learn more about George Vanderbilt's interest in the arts as well as his support of prominent artists of his time. Several family portraits that hang in Biltmore House today represent his patronage, including works he commissioned by John Singer Sargent and James McNeill Whistler.

ABOUT BILTMORE

Located in Asheville, N.C., Biltmore was the vision of George W. Vanderbilt. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, America's largest home is a 250-room French Renaissance chateau, exhibiting the Vanderbilt family's original collection of furnishings, art and antiques. Biltmore estate encompasses more than 8,000 acres including gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture. Today, Biltmore includes Antler Hill Village, Biltmore Winery, The Inn on Biltmore Estate, Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate, the Equestrian Center, dining, shopping, event and meeting venues, and Biltmore For Your Home, the company's licensed products division. www.biltmore.com

ABOUT GRANDE EXPERIENCES

Grande Experiences is a Melbourne-based leading art and culture company dedicated to enriching the lives of people around the world with immersive journeys of discovery. It designs, produces and licenses paradigm-shifting touring and permanent experiences that bring to life the genius and masterpieces of Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh and a pantheon of French Impressionists as well as the beauty and wonder of nature and science for millions of people worldwide. Since its founding in 2006, Grande Experiences has held 220+ experiences in more than 170 cities, to over 20 million visitors in 32 languages. Grande Experiences owns and operates the Museo Leonardo da Vinci in a prestigious location in Rome, and has recently opened its latest permanent cultural attraction, THE LUME, in Melbourne, Indianapolis and Colorado with more to come. grande-experiences.com

