Clarendelle and family company, Domaine Clarence Dillon, are truly honoured to toast the 95th Oscars® and Nominees

Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon are proud to be the official 2023 wine partners of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

PARIS, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chairman & CEO, Prince Robert of Luxembourg, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Oscars®. From the March 12th awards ceremony at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood to the Governors Ball and extending to all other Oscar®-related events, Clarendelle, Quintus and Haut-Brion will be the exclusive red and white wines poured. They are also named the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' official wine partners in 2023.

The Clarendelle "inspired by Haut-Brion" family of wines finds its roots in the 1935 acquisition of Château Haut-Brion by American financier, Mr. Clarence Dillon. Today, under the leadership of his great-grandson, Prince Robert, the mother company of Clarendelle has grown to include famed Paris restaurant Le Clarence (proclaimed one of the 50 Best Restaurants in the World), a fine wine merchant (Negociant) and a number of exceptional wine retail shops, launched in 2015 under the banner of "La Cave du Château". While principally renowned for its excellence in the worlds of oenology and gastronomy, over generations the family company has also become a stalwart supporter of the arts.

Like the Academy Awards®, also steeped in a nearly century-long tradition, Clarendelle offers a resolutely contemporary expression of our times and the celebrated French "Art de Vivre". This every day luxury benefits from the expertise of the Haut-Brion winemakers, who oversee the blending process, vintage after vintage, as they do for the notorious La Mission Haut-Brion and Quintus estates. The bottles are then cellared before being released to the market when they are judged to have reached their apogee and can offer the finest expression of their Bordeaux terroirs to wine lovers around the globe.

Also featured at the Oscars will be Le Dragon de Quintus, a veritable rising star of the Bordeaux Right Bank, hailing from the relatively newly minted Saint Emilion estate. Backstage, a few lucky nominees and winners will also be able to relish one of the rarest white wines produced in Bordeaux, which is born from the Château La Mission Haut-Brion and Château Haut-Brion properties: La Clarté de Haut-Brion.

Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon would like to raise our glasses to celebrate those who have contributed so significantly to entertaining and inspiring us all over the past year. May we join the millions of viewers from all around the world as we together recognise the outstanding achievements of the 95th Oscar nominees. Cheers!

