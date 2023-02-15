Omnicom´s consulting firm Credera enters European Market with the launch of Credera Deutschland

The launch closes a gap in current consulting offerings.

DALLAS and BERLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, Smart Digital, and Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) announced the launch of Credera Deutschland today in Germany. With this first footprint in the European mainland, Credera is continuing its impressive expansion path with year-over-year revenue growth, geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Credera Deutschland will be a joint venture between Credera and OPMG´s Smart Digital, a company specializing in digital technologies, intelligent automation, and data-driven marketing.

Credera is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data and technology. (PRNewswire)

"The entrance of Credera into the German market is perfectly positioned to drive real customer value," says Thomas Vogt .

Credera Deutschland fills a gap in the German market´s demand. Leaders across functions and industries are focused on digital transformation to maintain customer relevancy. Credera's consulting model avoids the pitfalls of creating ideas or a strategy without considering the critical operational execution of the strategy. Implementation, automation, and organizational change are essential parts of a successful digital transformation. Credera has successfully proven to be the partner that delivers this capability in numerous global enterprise engagements.

Credera´s unique and valuable working model has helped companies gain efficiencies and transform their businesses across strategy, transformation, data, and technology to meet modern consumers' and businesses' expectations.

Justin Bell, Global CEO of Credera, said, "The launch of Credera in Germany is an exciting step for us. We will now be able to serve global and local clients with our successful working model, unlocking the next level of impact for those clients."

Credera Deutschland will be managed by Thomas Vogt, who will lead the consulting firm and continue to lead Smart Digital as CEO. Christian Weber, currently COO of Smart Digital, will be heading Credera Deutschland as Managing Director. "The entrance of Credera into the German market is perfectly positioned to drive real customer value from strategy through to execution," says Thomas Vogt, Credera Deutschland and Smart Digital CEO.

Luke Taylor, CEO of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), explains the relevancy of this step for the network, "Credera Deutschland brings our rapidly growing consulting brand to Germany, a critical market for Omnicom. The deep data science knowledge of Smart Digital together with Credera´s digital transformation and consulting expertise is our recipe to succeed in Germany." Luke also points out the ambition to ramp up Credera Deutschland to 500 employees in various locations in the next 2 to 3 years.

ABOUT SMART DIGITAL

Smart Digital (smart-digital.de) is an innovative consulting and services firm specializing in offering enterprise-wide AI-based services for user-centered real-time personalization. The company specializes in developing, implementing, and operating client-specific data-driven marketing solutions. Customers of Smart Digital include leading automotive companies, supporting their markets in more than 35 countries. The company also works for leading healthcare, pharma, and insurance businesses.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera is a global boutique consulting firm that creates measurable results at the intersection of strategy, data, transformation, and technology. Credera and our network of affiliated companies work with the best companies in the world, from strategy through execution, to serve clients globally through our offices in 16 countries. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a true dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks remarkable performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people, and our communities. Visit us at www.credera.com .

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of these services is Omni, a marketing orchestration system that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data from first-, second-, and third-party sources to deliver a single view of consumers and better intelligence and outcomes for our clients.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group (omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

