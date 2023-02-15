Applexus Secures $1.4 Million IGF Grant from the Government of Alberta

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applexus is thrilled to announce that the Government of Alberta has awarded the company a $1.4 million IGF grant (Investment and Growth Fund) to establish its business footprint in Canada. Applexus also received significant support from Invest Alberta to navigate the funding application process and understand the significant benefits of investing in the Province. Calgary Economic Development also helped facilitate the process by making key introductions.

This expansion along with the high-impact investment will help Applexus bring new and innovative solutions to the market. Applexus understand that this is the first time an IT company has received such a significant grant through the fund in the region. Applexus is honored to have received this grant and would like to thank the Government of Alberta for its support. Applexus will use the funds to invest in the development of new technology, hire additional staff, and expand its reach to better serve its clients.

Calgary has an excellent pool of graduates to help Applexus grow its team and the right access to a skilled workforce along with exceptional infrastructure. As a consulting firm, Applexus spends a lot of time and money traveling to customer sites, and Calgary as an air travel hub provides convenient, fast, and economical access to its clients in the US market. Furthermore, Calgary is one of the most affordable places to settle down, has a strong public education system in place, a superior standard of living with diverse and welcoming communities, and world-class quality of life. Alberta's new Immigration Program for tech professionals will also enable Applexus attract skilled professionals from outside North America.

Applexus' CEO and founder Sam Mathew had this to say:

"The IGF grant will allow us to take our company to the next level, help strengthen our presence, expand our offerings, bring new jobs to the region, and positively impact the community. We're grateful for the support of the Government of Alberta, as we work to build a stronger and more diverse economy for the state."

Applexus is committed to working with local partners to create new opportunities to ensure that the new delivery center is aligned with the needs and priorities of the community and stands as a driver for economic growth in the region. Applexus is excited to begin this new chapter in the company's journey and takes immense pride in collaborating with the Government of Alberta to transform its presence into an enormous success.

"We are excited to establish ourselves in the growing and vibrant technology sector of Calgary and hope to use this opportunity to make a valuable impact in the community," said Dan Ratchford, Vice President and Head of Delivery - Canada, "The IGF grant will allow Applexus to penetrate new regions to elevate and reinforce its presence, serve a wider audience, absorb a multi-faceted and exceptional talent base, and bring new and innovative services to the province and the country." Applexus is extremely thankful to the Government of Alberta for recognizing, funding, and facilitating our vision by supporting plans to set up its facility and in the process, allowing it to do more for the province.

"I am excited to welcome Applexus Technologies to Calgary and the province of Alberta," said Honorable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism. "Applexus' decision to choose Calgary as the location of their new Canadian headquarters speaks volumes about their confidence in Alberta as a great place to do business. Congratulations to Applexus, and we wish them great success in their new venture."

"Applexus is a welcome addition to Alberta's tech and innovation sector, and we are excited the company has chosen our province to establish its Canadian headquarters," said Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta. "This investment in Alberta will help support our local economy through the creation of 125 new jobs over five years while giving Applexus access to the skilled talent Alberta is known for so it can thrive in a rapidly growing sector. The support the company received from the Government of Alberta, Invest Alberta, and Calgary Economic Development positioned our province as a destination of choice and is a tangible example of Alberta's world-renowned 'make it happen attitude' when it comes to global investment."

"Calgary has the talent pipeline, access to global markets and competitive business environment for technology leaders like Applexus to thrive," said Brad Parry, President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development. "With one of the fastest-growing tech workforces in North America, Calgary is a city of innovation and opportunity where bright minds and big ideas come together to do game-changing work across industries."

About Applexus

Applexus has been at the forefront of innovation in the SAP landscape. As a premier SAP services provider and a leader in Data and Analytics, we are dedicated to providing cutting-edge and value-driven technology solutions to bring about business transformation from our delivery center in Calgary, Canada. As a thought leader, we bring personalized solutions and industry expertise for multiple business types in different industry verticals, besides creating add-ons and utilizing cloud-based capabilities to improve our impact. Our leadership team and employees practice a culture of excellence and cohesiveness to support our objectives and usher in new beginnings. For more information, visit https://www.applexus.com

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta is engaging the world and providing high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 24,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans.

About Calgary Economic Development

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

