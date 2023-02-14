Hunt Scanlon Ventures Names Erik Boender as Chief Operating Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures – the M&A advisory firm serving the executive recruiting and human capital sectors – announced today that Erik Boender has been named Chief Operating Officer. He will be based in the firm's headquarters in Greenwich, CT. In this new role, Mr. Boender will oversee critical functions relating to the organization's ongoing operations and procedures.

(PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to move Erik into this elevated capacity in our M&A business," said Cody Crook, Managing Director of Hunt Scanlon Ventures. "Erik will oversee a rapidly expanding business and he will serve as a key member of our senior management team."

In addition to assisting management with long-term, strategic direction, Mr. Boender will support the firm's M&A deal team in a variety of execution and deal-related responsibilities. These include sourcing and target screening M&A deals; leading business development efforts; assisting in the creation of pitch decks to potential clients; preparing engagement letters, NDAs, confidential information memorandums, and process letters; supervising industry reports and investor deck presentations; and managing write-ups for transactions ranging from $3m to $300m in revenue.

His responsibilities will cover M&A activity in the lower to middle markets, including a focus on deals with EBITDA between $1m to $60m+ across the human capital markets.

Mr. Boender will also serve in a dual capacity as Chief Operating Officer for Hunt Scanlon Media, where he has played an integral role in day-to-day operations as Vice President of Operations since 2018. In this new capacity, he will now oversee the organization's accounting and finance functions, as well as its expanding market intelligence, research, sales, marketing, industry conference, and social media teams. He will report directly to the firm's founding partners.

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is an M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets. The firm assists in global merger and acquisition advisory, sourcing and facilitating transactions, buyouts, and growth capital investments as it guides founders and management teams to successful exits. Hunt Scanlon maintains offices in Greenwich, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Contact: Cody Crook

Managing Director

(317) 417-6936

cody@huntscanlon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media