LG CHANNELS SETS THE MOOD FOR VALENTINES DAY WITH NEW STREAMING OPTIONS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG smart TV owners access to a wide range of newly added on-demand movies, TV series and streaming options. This month LG Channels has added the "Romance Hub" to its webOS platform. Smart TV owners can discover a large collection of romantic-comedy films including "Rumor Has It…," "Sleepless in Seattle" and channels featuring more content to love.

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. LG smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a look at LG Channels' newest additions this month:

New to LG Channels in the United States

The Hill (130) (Nexstar Media Inc.): The Hill TV provides a fresh take on politics from the digital first, political news brand, The Hill.

ION (201) (E.W. Scripps): ION is a top 5-rated entertainment network with a catalog of proven procedural favorites. Anchored by a collection of television's most-watched dramas, including NCIS, FBI, and Chicago Fire, ION's schedule caters to its loyal binge-watching audience nationwide.

ION Plus (202) (E.W. Scripps): ION Plus gives TV viewers a new destination to watch its collection of fan-favorite drama series, including "Murdoch Mysteries" and "Leverage." ION Plus streams fan favorite television for the whole family.

Scripps News (136) (E.W. Scripps): Scripps News delivers compelling, context-driven news, fact-based reporting, and a deeper look at the "why" of each story with objective, impactful storytelling. Scripps News is available 24/7.

Valentine's Day + (107) (OTT Studios): Love is in the air and on your TV 24/7. Introducing the ultimate movie FAST channel dedicated to Valentine's Day. Featuring recognizable stars falling in and out of love, hot romances and timeless love stories.

New to LG Channels Video-On-Demand

Rumor Has It…: In this contemporary comedy, Jennifer Aniston plays Sarah Huttinger, a woman whose doubts about her relationship with her fiancé played by Mark Ruffalo, spill into doubts about herself. She becomes even more overwhelmed with anxiety when, at her sister's wedding, she discovers that her family served as the inspiration for the book and film The Graduate. When she realizes that she could very well be the biological offspring of the notorious scandal depicted in both and that her grandmother might be Mrs. Robinson, Sarah vows to discover the true identity of her father.

Sleepless in Seattle: Tom Hanks stars as Sam Baldwin, a depressed widower whose son calls a national radio talk show in hopes of finding a new mother and a new wife for his father. Thousands of single women across the country listen to Sam's sad story, and many respond, including Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a Baltimore writer who's already engaged to Walter (Bill Pullman). But she can't get Sam's voice out of her mind. As fate would have it, however, the two never can find a way to meet, even as both crisscross the country.

Superbad: Two co-dependent high school guys want to hook up with girls before they graduate and go off to different colleges, but after a calamitous night just trying to buy alcohol for a school party, overcoming their separation anxiety becomes a greater challenge than getting the girls.

Visit the LG Channels Home App for more free on-demand titles available this month including "As Good As It Gets," "The Bridges of Madison County," "The Cable Guy," "The Ides of March," and more.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).

