SM Supermalls rolls out PH's biggest chain of e-Vehicle charging stations nationwide

Travel anywhere, charge e-nywhere at SM Supermalls' EV Charging Stations

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going on a road trip using your e-Vehicle?

Never worry about running out of juice while exploring the country because traveling sustainably has now been made possible and much more convenient as SM Supermalls of the SM Group rolls out additional Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in multiple locations nationwide.

From an initial rollout in 2022 of 15 EV charging stations in Metro Manila alone and one in SM City Baguio, SM Supermalls will be opening EV charging stations from Luzon to Mindanao so shoppers and travelers can charge e-nywhere, as long as there is an SM mall. Check out the list of additional locations below:

SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown

SM City Clark

SM City Trece Martires

SM City Sta. Rosa

Sky Ranch Tagaytay

SM City Naga

SM City Cebu

SM Seaside City Cebu

SM City CDO Uptown

SM CDO Downtown Premier

SM Lanang Premier

Each SM mall will have one Wallbox Pulsar Plus AC charger with charging power of up to 7.4kW and a 5m integrated charging cable. It is compatible with all Type 2 electric cars including Audi e-tron, BMW i3, Hyundai Ioniq, Jaguar, Kia, Range Rover, Renault Zoe, Mercedes Benz EQC, Mini Countryman, Porsche Taycan, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo XC T8, as well as Japanese cars Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander, and China cars such as BYD, Weltmeister, and Chery.

The charging stations are open from 10 am to 10 pm daily. And the good news is, charging your e-Vehicle at SM is FREE!

SM Supermalls is the first mall chain to establish in-mall e-Vehicle charging sites in the Philippines, with multiple installed chargers in 27 malls nationwide. Since 2022, SM Supermalls has made traveling anywhere in a sustainable and worry-free way is possible!

The free EV charging station further advances the Zero Emissions agenda of SM, helping decrease carbon footprint while addressing air pollution concerns all over the country.

Also, this initiative supports The SM Green Movement that enables more Filipinos to make sustainable lifestyle choices including having e-Vehicles. This promotes the use of a more sustainable and cleaner alternative form of transportation that is supported, encouraged, and made even more accessible by the government. These charging stations are a result of SM Supermalls' partnership with the Department of Energy, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Trade and Industry to accelerate the government's sustainability initiatives.

To know more about SM Supermalls' EV Charging Stations, check out this link . Visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms for news and updates on exciting deals and promos.

