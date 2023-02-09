Pep Boys Announces Scott Collette as New Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading U.S. automotive service provider, announced the appointment of Scott Collette as Chief Executive Officer, who has assumed day-to-day leadership of the company. Collette, a C-suite retail veteran, joins Pep Boys from Menards where he worked since 1986, the last thirteen years in the Chief Operating Officer (COO) position.

As COO at Menards, Collette served as a leading force in building profit, expanding the business footprint, and driving continued sales growth throughout his tenure. Collette will prioritize retention and recruitment efforts while bringing a keen focus on talent development and workplace culture to Pep Boys.

With a network of over 900 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico, Pep Boys focuses on automotive service and offering a '5-Star Service' customer experience. Each location provides individual customers and fleet businesses with preventative maintenance, tire installations and both routine and major repairs performed by ASE-certified technicians. In addition to being equipped with the latest technology to handle today's complex vehicles, Pep Boys offers a host of Smart Services including an electronic customer vehicle inspection as well as an entirely digital customer experience from online appointment booking to service tracking and mobile pay.

Under Collette's leadership, the Company is looking to expand and grow its footprint with a focus on strategic, high-growth markets. As a service-focused brand supported by a skilled team, innovative operating model, the latest tools and an optimized national network, Pep Boys is positioned to win in the rapidly changing automotive service aftermarket.

Pep Boys is driven by its promise to its customers: We go further to help you go farther. Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles and fleets pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the ONE our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and support of the critical technical training initiatives needed to close America's skills gap. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com/corporate.

