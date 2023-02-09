Hyundai Launches Bluelink+

New Complimentary Bluelink+ Subscription Offered

Launches with 2023 IONIQ 6 and Future Models Starting with the 2024 Model Year

All-inclusive Connected Car Technology Can Help Lower the Cost of Ownership

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America is launching an industry-leading connected car services program called Bluelink+. With Bluelink+, Hyundai is saying good-bye to nearly all subscription fees for new owners.i ii

All services included in the previous Bluelink Connected Care, Remote and Guidance subscription packages are now offered complimentary on a non-trial basis for new buyers with Bluelink+ (4G LTE network and technology dependent).ii Bluelink+ is launching with the new 2023 IONIQ 6 and on all future Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models starting with the 2024 model line-up.i By standardizing access to top safety, maintenance, and remote technology features, Hyundai is offering a complimentary industry-leading connectivity program for all new owners.

Hyundai is the first and only automotive brand to provide all these features to new car purchasers with no "trial period" or recurring subscription fees.i Bluelink+ is a best-in-class complimentary connected car program. With this program Hyundai is providing its customers more than $350 in estimated annual savings.iii

"Bluelink+ is part of our commitment to being a technology leader," said Manish Mehrotra, vice president, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor North America. "Other automakers follow a traditional subscription model and have monthly fees for most of these safety and convenience features. Hyundai is once again leading the industry by standardizing technologies that enhance the customer experience."

Bluelink+ Features

All Bluelink+ services are offered complimentary with the purchase of a new Hyundai vehicle, the first year of ownership for certified pre-owned, and the first three months for used car owners.i ii Key safety and maintenance features, previously included in the Connected Care Package, are now part of Bluelink+ Basic, which will be available for subsequent owners to connect with no associated fees. That means essential key safety and maintenance features, such as, Auto Collision Assistance, SOS Assistance, Remote Diagnostics, Maintenance Reminders, and over-the-air ECU Updates, are available with no trial period, and for the life of the supporting technology and 4G LTE network.

Continuing the Bluelink Legacy

More than 10 years ago, Bluelink debuted on the 2011 Hyundai Sonata with a suite of connected services. Since then, it has become an integral part of customers lives. Millions of times a week, Hyundai owners use Bluelink to remote start their car. These customers rely on Bluelink to send an emergency response after a collision or to summon roadside assistance if they have a flat tire. Bluelink also has been helping keep teen drivers safe with parental alerts.

As the world moves into the EV era, Bluelink has become a "must have" technology. Hyundai Kona Electric and IONIQ 5 owners can use Bluelink to schedule their home charging when electricity prices are at their lowest. They can also use Bluelink to warm up the vehicle cabin while it is still plugged in to preserve battery power and check the state of charge. Bluelink can also help find nearby charging stations or a coffee shop with its point of interest search.

As customers have come to depend on connected services, in the past some manufacturers turned their systems into income generators by charging for access to some of these basic features like Apple CarPlay® or heated seats. Hyundai is taking the opposite approach with Bluelink+.

Bluelink+ continues the legacy with all the features that can help keep customers safe. These include automatic collision notifications, automatic emergency assistance if airbags deploy in an accident, and enhanced roadside assistance which provides an exact location to a roadside assistance associate.i The service also includes car care features like a monthly vehicle health report and maintenance alerts that can help owners reduce maintenance costs over time. Bluelink+ also includes remote and guidance features. It offers all the most popular convenience features such as remote start with climate control, remote door lock and EV charge management, plus parental controls like geofencing, curfew and speed alerts. It also offers digital keys that are integrated with Apple® and Android™ devices.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

i Bluelink+ requires an active Bluelink subscription agreement subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Term starts from the new vehicle date of first use. Bluelink equipped and available on select Hyundai models and trims. Only use Bluelink and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.

A fee will apply for map and multimedia over-the-air (OTA) updates, which are dependent on an active Bluelink connection, after an initial 3-year period of complementary updates.

ii All Bluelink+ services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of our control and in the control of the wireless carriers who provide the telecommunications technology. The 2023 Ioniq 6 and 2024 models are dependent on the 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. Telecommunication technologies have been known to change over time. If and when these networks change and discontinue services or the underlying technology required to support Bluelink is obsolete, then the connected services will not work and we will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.

iii Over $350 cost savings based on subscription to Connected Care, Remote and Guidance packages for 12 months at current pricing of $9.90 per month totaling $356.40.

iv Matrix based on comparison of information from manufacturer connected services websites (as of January 2023).

