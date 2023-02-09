Astellas Commits to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") today announced its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Astellas is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Scopes 1, 2, and 3*1 by 90% and neutralizing the remaining 10% of emissions by 2050*2, based on the 2015 level. Astellas has received accreditation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its 2030 GHG emission reduction targets.

"As outlined in our Corporate Strategic Plan 2021, our goal is to 'deepen our engagement in sustainability' and reducing our environmental impact is one of the key issues for Astellas," said Kenji Yasukawa, President and CEO of Astellas. "As a responsible member of society, we are committed to GHG reduction efforts to achieve a sustainable society."

Astellas continues to further promote sustainability activities and expand information disclosure under its basic policy, which is to improve the sustainability of both the global society and Astellas while keeping ESG [environmental (E), social (S), governance (G)] in mind.

*1 Scope: Range of calculation of GHG emissions

Scope 1: Direct emissions of GHG from fuels used in-house

Scope 2: Indirect emissions of GHG from consumption of purchased electricity

Scope 3: Emissions of GHG in the supply chain of business activities, such as raw materials procurement and product use

*2 Neutralization: Measures that companies take to remove carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it to counterbalance the impact of emissions that remain unabated.

