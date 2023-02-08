Stagwell's (STGW) Instrument Opens Applications to Build. Grow. Serve. 2023 Pro Bono Program

Launched in 2020, the Program is Built to Serve Organizations Supporting Black and Systemically Excluded Communities

NEW YORK and PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrument, a leading digital agency within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), opened applications today for its Build. Grow. Serve. (BGS) pro bono program, an ongoing $3 million agency commitment to support and empower Black and systemically excluded communities. Applications are open at this link. The program includes three tenets:

Instrument seeks applications from organizations that are working to support Black and systemically excluded communities, fight prejudice, or pursue a more just and inclusive future. Selected organizations will receive pro bono support from Instrument, including strategy, creative, and technology services, to accelerate the impact their organizations are delivering to these communities. (PRNewswire)

Build , in which Instrument donates hours of design, strategy and development work to nonprofit organizations

Grow , Instrument's donation matching initiative, which to date has contributed over $355,000 to organizations advancing equity

Serve, a volunteer time-off benefit, affording each Instrument employee 16 hours of paid time off per year to volunteer with nonprofits of their choosing

Instrument seeks applications from organizations that are working to support Black & systemically excluded communities.

Instrument seeks applications from organizations that are working to support Black and systemically excluded communities, fight prejudice, or pursue a more just and inclusive future. Selected organizations will receive pro bono support from Instrument, including strategy, creative, and technology services, to accelerate the impact their organizations are delivering to these communities. The partnership will culminate in a completed project by the end of 2023.

"Our Build. Grow. Serve. program is foundational to who we are at Instrument – and representative of how we think all companies need to show up in today's world," said Kara Place, CEO, Instrument. "Our partnerships with organizations that are actively making the world a better place allow us to amplify their work and mission, and provide opportunities for our employees to use their skills in meaningful ways."

In 2022, the program supported BlackSpace, a collective or urbanists, architects, policymakers, artists, and advocates co-creating spaces that affirm and amplify Black presence in public spaces. During the partnership, Instrument created an evolved brand, design system, and a reimagined digital experience that empowers the organization to scale its mission.

"We can't believe our eyes – the final results are beyond what we could've imagined. Instrument has given us something really special, and we're so happy with all the hard work of everyone involved," said BlackSpace Co-Managing Director Emma Osore. "The attention to creating approachable language and guides, providing updates at every turn, and sensitivity to our budget were especially generous touches that did not go unnoticed and were highly appreciated."

Work completed for Instrument's inaugural BGS partner, BankBlackUSA, a grassroots organization with a mission to promote financial advocacy in Black communities, was recognized in Fast Company's 2022 Innovation by Design Awards across three key categories: Finance, Graphic Design and Impact.

To apply for the 2023 BGS program, complete this short application form , outlining your organization's mission, goals, and the type of support needed. Applications will close Wednesday, March 10. For questions about the application, please contact Shanelle Felice, Associate Director, Business Development and Build. Grow. Serve co-lead at shanelle.felice@instrument.com.

About Instrument

Instrument is a values-driven digital agency with offices in Portland, Oregon, Brooklyn, New York, and Los Angeles, California. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before—helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Brandon Dixon; pr@stagwellglobal.com

Instrument is a leading digital brand and experience agency that is part of the Stagwell network. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.