Rahel Ayalew Joins Thoma Bravo as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced that Rahel Ayalew has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. In a newly created role, Ayalew will primarily focus on the firm's credit platform. Ayalew's appointment reflects Thoma Bravo's expanding position as a debt investor of software and technology companies. The firm's most recently completed credit fundraise, Thoma Bravo Credit Fund II, was its largest to date, totaling $3.3 billion in total available capital, including leverage.

Based in New York, Ayalew will be responsible for expanding and managing Thoma Bravo's relationships with credit LPs worldwide and continuing to grow the fundraising capabilities of the firm's credit platform, which has collectively invested more than $6.7 billion since its inception in 2017.

"Thoma Bravo has been active in the past year fundraising across all of our strategies, and we are thrilled to welcome Rahel to the team to advance our credit-focused initiatives," said Jennifer James, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Investor Relations & Marketing at Thoma Bravo. "After raising our largest credit fund ever in April of last year, we look forward to continuing to offer differentiated opportunities to our investors and addressing the growing demand for private credit in the software industry."

"I am elated to join Thoma Bravo during a period of exciting growth and achievement," said Ayalew. "The firm's recent fundraising milestones are a testament to its leading expertise and partnership in the world of software and technology investing. It's an honor to be a part of this team and to contribute to the firm's continued success and partnership with investors."

Ayalew joins Thoma Bravo from Neuberger Berman, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Client Advisor in the Institutional Client Group. She has over 15 years of experience in institutional distribution, business development and strategic partnership relationship management across public and private market strategies. Ayalew earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from Bryn Mawr College. She also serves as a Mentor for Rising Leaders, Inc., a nonprofit organization that empowers underserved middle school students by expanding their professional networks and equipping them with leadership development training.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with more than $120 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 420 companies representing over $235 billion in enterprise value.1 The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com and Twitter @ThomaBravo.

1 Includes control and non-control investments.

