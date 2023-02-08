Pro-Tech Group Receives Patent for Bi-Directional Loader for Handling Cargo

The bi-directional loader features a 180-degree rotating cab.

The project includes support from the leading global engineering services company, Roush Industries.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Tech Group, LLC, a minority-owned company providing innovative, sustainable and safe logistics and supply chain solutions, today announced its patent award from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a 180-degree rotating cab Class VII variable reach type loader ("bi-directional loader") - U.S. Pat. 11,518,660. Pro-Tech Group chose Roush Industries Inc. to complete a feasibility study and build a working prototype for pilot testing in Q4 2023.

"First and foremost, we couldn't be more thankful for the support from Roush and our partner GameAbove Capital in helping make the bi-directional loader a reality. Safety and speed are at the forefront of our decision to pursue this innovation further," says Earle B. Higgins, CEO of Pro-Tech Group. "Having a machine of this kind in the logistics and construction industry is long overdue. What is in the market serves its purpose. However, due to the size and mechanics, current machines present significant safety concerns for the operators and surrounding workers when moving forward and backward. We believe the number of telescopic loader-related incidents, injuries, and deaths reported across the globe to be considerable enough for a product like ours to be utilitarian. Our bi-directional loader will improve worksite safety and the speed of handling cargo and other items."

The core workings of the bi-directional loader are to allow the operator to swivel the cab 180 degrees to face the direction in which the loader is traveling. The mechanics eliminate driving the loader in reverse while looking over the shoulder and entirely relying on a spotter, side and rearview mirrors, and sensors. The bi-directional loader enhances visibility and offers better maneuverability around tight construction sites and cargo distribution centers.

The bi-directional loader complements Pro-Tech Group's flagship product, the Pro-Tech Container (PTC)—an industry-first, patented, railroad industry-approved, collapsible shipping container designed for autoracks. Today, the PTC can be transported in and out of autoracks and through distribution centers using a modern telescopic loader. Through testing with a major automotive leader in 2020, the time of operations for handling the PTC was considered satisfactory for logistical efficiencies. Pro-Tech Group estimates a decrease in PTC handling time of up to 50% by substituting today's standard telescopic loader with the bi-directional loader.

"We could not be more excited to have the bi-directional loader go to market soon. Not only will it improve our container system, but a variety of companies and industries will benefit from this innovation. Our patent also allows us to explore the mechanics of the rotating cab on other machines and we will implement the technology where it is considered necessary," says Higgins.

Pro-Tech Group chose Roush, an American company specializing in engineering, prototyping, testing and manufacturing services based out of Livonia, Michigan, to solidify the feasibility study for the prototype of the bi-directional loader. "When we were looking for a company to support this initiative, Roush was the top choice. They are widely known for their ingenuity and exceptional team of engineers. Roush is the type of company that can bring something this game-changing to reality," says Higgins.

"We are thrilled to work with Mr. Higgins and Pro-Tech Group on this project," said Steve Wesoloski, Roush Business Development Manager. "The uniqueness of the bi-directional loader is a new challenge for us, and we are confident in our expertise to build a fully working prototype for real-world testing."

The Pro-Tech Container (PTC)

Pro-Tech Group introduced the Pro-Tech Container in 2020. Explicitly intended for U.S. automakers, the PTC capitalizes on deadheading autoracks after successful long-haul automobile shipments across the country. That same year, Pro-Tech Group entered its investment partnership with GameAbove Capital to complete testing and further product development.

Through Pro-Tech Group's study of the automotive shipping industry, it is estimated that automakers can save nearly $10 million annually using the Pro-Tech Container system. Pro-Tech Group has received recognition for the PTC from Canadian National, Ford Motor Company, The National Association of Black Suppliers, and Stellantis.

Definition of Class VII Variable Reach Type

The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) defines Class VII reach type as a drivable machine equipped with a telescoping boom, which enables it to pick and place loads at various distances and lift heights in front of the machine. The ability to reach out in front of the machine allows the operator flexibility in the placement of a load.

About Roush

For almost 50 years, Roush has been widely recognized for providing innovative engineering, testing, prototyping, and manufacturing services to the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers' most complex technical challenges, and accelerating critical product launch targets. Please visit www.roush.com.

About GameAbove Capital

GameAbove Capital, a CapStone Holdings Inc. company, is a private capital fund focused on investing in and partnering with advanced-staged businesses with market leadership positions in services and products promoting transportation, technology, and sustainability to name a few. GameAbove Capital also intends to help close the gap in funds available to women and minority business owners. To learn more, visit www.GameAboveCapital.com.

About Pro-Tech Group

Pro-Tech Group, LLC, is a comprehensive supply chain management company providing shipping and logistics innovations to various global industries. Pro-Tech Group is the owner of two patented products and designs: Pro-Tech Container - U.S. Pat. No. 9,016,490 (2015) and the Pro-Tech Bi-directional Loader - U.S. Pat. 11,518,660 (2022). The company, founded in 1999 by Earle B Higgins, Sr., is headquartered in Southfield, MI, and is a proud member of the national and Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council. To learn more, visit www.protechgroup.us.

Pro-Tech Group Bi-directional Loader visual prototype (PRNewswire)

Pro-Tech Group, LLC Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pro-Tech Group, LLC