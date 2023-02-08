EXPANDED CHICAGO DRIVES ELECTRIC INDOOR TEST TRACK SHOWCASES ELECTRIC VEHICLES

EV Education Hub to Help Answer Consumer Questions

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicles (EV) will be on full display on the expanded and redesigned Chicago Drives Electric indoor test track and education hub, powered by ComEd. The new area will feature a one-stop-shop for interested parties to experience and learn about all aspects of EV mobility.

Experts will be on hand to help break down the various aspects of EV ownership and tackle complex EV-related topics.

This 100,000 sq.-ft. destination in the show's South Hall will feature electric vehicles from five brands:

BMW i4

BMW i7

BMW iX

Cadillac LYRIQ

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Nissan ARIYA

Nissan Leaf

Volkswagen ID.4

Consumers can ride along with professional drivers on the track and experience the unique feel of driving in an electric vehicle, including the power that comes from instant torque. Each manufacturer will manage their own registration process within the track so attendees can ride in a variety of EVs – making it the perfect location to compare different models.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) hosted a fall EV test drive program under the same name and is building on the success of that pilot event to make the EV test drives and education available to all consumers. Experts will be on hand to help break down the various aspects of EV ownership and tackle complex topics such as range anxiety; at-home charging solutions; on-the-go charging and infrastructure; tax credits and incentives; and where people can begin their search.

"The redesigned Chicago Drives Electric indoor track, powered by ComEd, is bigger and better than before providing the perfect place for consumers to compare many EV models all in one location," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Kevin Keefe. "We know that consumers have questions about electric vehicles and we designed this educational and experiential hub to provide the experts and resources to answer them!"

The Chicago Auto Show has engaged a range of EV experts to support the Chicago Drives Electric hub including title sponsor, ComEd, and premier sponsors Autel, Cars.com, and Powering Chicago:

ComEd will have a booth adjacent to the Chicago Drives Electric test track to interact with attendees, answer questions and learn about their online toolkit.

Autel, a charging hardware company, is providing chargers for all the EVs running on the indoor test track along with an interactive exhibit where consumers can learn more about charging technology.

Powering Chicago is sponsoring this EV track for the second year and will once again feature their mobile field trip truck directly across from the track. Powering Chicago is also hosting a series of educational panels in their EV Learning Center to educate businesses and consumers on critical topics such as EV charging infrastructure installation and the different types of EV chargers available, rebates and tax incentives, energy needs, safety considerations and more.

Other brands exhibiting in the show will also highlight their EVs and hybrid models with their own tracks.

Hyundai will be showcasing the IONIQ5 with an all-new test track in their display and have an IONIQ6 on display.

Jeep will have various 4xe models running in Camp Jeep.

Ford will bring back Built to Electrify with the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.

Toyota will focus on hybrids and plug-in hybrids with an indoor track featuring the Prius, RAV4, Tundra, Sequoia, and Sienna.

And outside, attendees can get behind the wheel to test drive the Kia EV6, Subaru Solterra, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Watch this video for a glimpse of what to expect at Chicago Drives Electric and find full information on the 2023 show at ChicagoAutoShow.com.

Tickets to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2023 show runs Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place and is open to the public everyday beginning at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $15; seniors ages 62 and older are $10; children ages 4-12 are $10; kids 3 and younger are free.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

