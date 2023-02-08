Dominion Energy's Board of Directors Sets 2023 Dividend Rate; Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has approved a 2023 dividend rate of $2.67, subject to quarterly determination and declaration by the board.

It also has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on March 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 3, 2023.

This is the 380th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Nov. 3, 2022.

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

