Sustainability platform abillion launches a crowdfunder

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion, the emerging sustainability-focused social media and e-commerce platform with over a million members globally, has launched a community investment round on Wefunder. The venture-backed company is choosing to invite retail investors and its community of members - who would ordinarily only get access after an IPO - to invest.

abillion's social commerce platform's community boasts over 2.5 million user-generated reviews of consumer products. 4,700 Software-as-a-Service customers are on recurring contracts, eyeing new user acquisitions as a strong motivator. abillion has seen whooping 20x growth over the last two years.

The round is led by Nicholas Cator, who led Series A and B rounds in Oatly ($13b IPO), Chewy ($22b IPO) and Lazada (SE Asia's largest marketplace, acquired by Alibaba). abillion previously raised $16M in Series A funding from notable investors including 500 Global, SDG Impact Japan, and Blue Horizon, and has launched its Regulation CF community round on leading community investment platform, Wefunder. 500 Global, which led abillion's seed round and has backed 51 unicorns, is also participating again in this round.

"Since launching our Community Equity program in 2022, we've brought on board more than 10k of our members around the world as stakeholders in our vision for a better world. This year, as we raise capital to grow, we're proud to be opening up our investment round to our community of members and anyone that believes in our mission to create a better, more impactful social network." Vikas Garg.

The abillion team is made up of leaders from the world's leading companies including Credit Suisse, GE, Johnson & Johnson, Delivery Hero, Yahoo, Apple and Microsoft. abillion's Founder and CEO, Vikas Garg, is a finance industry veteran having managed over $10 billion for investment banks, hedge funds, public pension funds & sovereign wealth funds of California, Canada, Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

abillion's current investment round is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors alike, with an investment minimum of $100.

About abillion

Founded by CEO Vikas Garg in 2018, our mission is to mobilise a billion people to save the world, by making better choices for the planet.

Through our unique giving program, abillion has donated over US $2.5 million to create impact for animals, children and the environment.

