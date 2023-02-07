CASTROVILLE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Mist Farms , the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., announces the launch of the "Eat Your Heart Out" Sweepstakes now through March 17. Participants can enter the Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes.

OCEAN MIST® FARMS LAUNCHES 2023 "EAT YOUR HEART OUT" ARTICHOKE SWEEPSTAKES

There will be 10 Grand Prize winners chosen at random at the completion of the Sweepstakes who will receive one (1) $100 Visa gift card. Over on Instagram, Ocean Mist Farms will host two flash promotions throughout the duration of the Sweepstakes. Flash promotion #1) will have 3 winners who will receive a $25 Visa gift card and flash promotion #2) will award the first 25 entries will receive a free 6-ct. artichoke shipped overnight to their doorstep!

"We're proud to be able to continue these promotional activities for our loyal audience," said Mark Munger, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. "This sweepstakes runs during our peak winter season and gives us an opportunity to highlight how and where our artichokes are grown."

Ocean Mist Farms has been farming and cultivating artichokes in California for nearly 100 years with the expertise to claim the Gold Standard distinction. Today, Ocean Mist Farms is the largest producer of fresh artichokes in North America. The legacy and experience define the unique growing and harvesting practices, as well as the steadfast commitment to care for the community and land all these years.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2023 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

