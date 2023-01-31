OVATION FOODS NEW CHICKEN STRIPS: WHOLE FOOD SNACKS FOR WHOLE BODY HEALTH

WATERLOO, Wis., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OVATION FOODS® introduces CHICKEN STRIPS, to its revolutionary new line of nutrient-dense meat snacks containing one whole egg – a unique whole food breakthrough that is certain to reinvent the healthy snack food category.

Real-food super snacks made from only a few ingredients; lightly seasoned 100% Chicken Breast and One Whole Egg.

Unlike any other meat snacks or portable snacks on the market, Ovation Foods® uniquely delivers dense-nutrition via the inclusion of one whole egg in each 1.6oz serving. Delicious and hearty CHICKEN STRIPS provide 22g of Protein, 0g Sugar, and 175mg of Choline, plus over 35 naturally occurring nutrients supporting whole body health. Choline, an essential brain nutrient is deficient in 92% of Americans and critical to support brain health, focus and cognitive function. Ovation's Choline nutrient claim, "on package" is an industry first for a meat product, and is naturally delivered via the whole egg through the branded ingredient Eggsentials®. Egg is one of the single best dietary food sources of choline.

Eggsentials® is one of the world's most innovative, natural, whole egg ingredients delivering 100% of the bio-functional nutrition of a whole fresh egg. This superfood ingredient is a shelf-stable Dried Whole Egg Bead that can nutritionally transform everyday foods, just like Ovation Foods®' CHICKEN STRIPS and STICKS. Each incredibly nutritious serving provides 30% Daily Value of the essential nutrient choline.

New CHICKEN STRIPS complement Ovation's CHICKEN STICKS currently available. Real smoked meat snacks with three savory flavors to choose from; No Soy Teriyaki, Chili Lime and Smokehouse. All without the sugars and preservatives of other meat snacks. Best of all, this real food super snack is made from only a few ingredients; lightly seasoned 100% Chicken Breast and One Whole Egg.

To find out more about the significant health benefits of the incredible nutrient power of Eggsentials®, and more... visit www.InOvationFoods.com .

ABOUT OVATION FOODS

Ovation Foods' philosophy is simple: Create the healthiest foods on the planet that are easy and fun to eat! The foods you eat should be naturally nutritious and beneficial. By using innovative food technologies and techniques, we protect and preserve the whole egg's inherent nutrients and deliver proven, bio functional benefits in healthy and delicious snacks. We're On A Mission From Good –creating Good Nutritious Foods, focusing on doing Good for the Environment, and by doing Good by Giving-with the ONE ANOTHER 501c3 organization that will help fight child malnourishment globally.

