New AI assisted Platform "PR FOR ALL" Launches to Change the Landscape for Entrepreneurs, Small Brands and Startups

Bringing Power Back to the People by Democratizing the PR Industry To Help Tell Their Stories

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderlich Kaplan Communications has announced a new game-changer in the world of public relations, PR FOR ALL, the first ever, female founded, AI assisted digital platform created to democratize the PR industry. PR FOR ALL is the newest offering from industry mavericks Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan, aims to give the power back to the people to help them tell their stories to the world.

L to R: Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan, Co-Founders of PR FOR ALL (PRNewswire)

PR FOR ALL will revolutionize the landscape for entrepreneurs, startup founders, and small business owners by providing a cost-effective solution to the problem of crafting compelling brand narratives. By utilizing AI, along with the expertise of Wunderlich Kaplan's 24 years in the public relations and brand-building business, PR FOR ALL will help people create communications which previously has been the exclusive domain of big corporations, marketing and communication companies and high-level PR firms.

PR FOR ALL will quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively turn the ideas of dreamers, doers and hopeful empire builders into proper press releases, brand stories, and bios. "We believe that every brand has a story worth telling, and every entrepreneur deserves a chance to be heard. We were once a small start-up with small pockets and big dreams too," says Dara Kaplan, Co-Founder of PR FOR ALL. "With PR FOR ALL, we're giving the power back to the people to help them share their story with the world."

PR FOR ALL's user-friendly, AI-assisted digital platform offers four package options, including one press release, one professional bio, or one brand story, with one round of edits included. "All you have to do is write your idea in our prompted template and let us do the rest. Trust us, magic happens when the words appear on paper. The story, idea or brand really does come to life," says Gwen Wunderlich, Co-founder of PR FOR ALL. "Having a great story is imperative and many are overwhelmed when it comes to creating communications. People want to know who you are and what you stand for, and we want to make that easier."

Dara Kaplan and Gwen Wunderlich, the principals, and partners behind Wunderlich Kaplan Communications, have been working behind the scenes and headlines, turning brands, leaders, CEOs, celebrities, and industry titans into household names. Throughout their 24-plus year careers as publicists and branding experts, they have conceptualized, created, and crafted stories for hundreds of companies from small start-up brands to huge Fortune 500, publicly traded companies, to CEOs, celebrities, and industry leaders. Their work has been featured in The Huffington Post, TIME, Yahoo! News, NY Post, CNN, MONEY Magazine, Entrepreneur, The Daily Mail, Glamour, Inc Magazine and more. They founded the Enternship in 2014 and Crazy Filthy Rich in 2022.

