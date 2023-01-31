MUZEN AUDIO Launches 2023 Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gift of music brings a special surprise for Valentine's Day. MUZEN AUDIO, best known for its high-quality professional aesthetic audio products, has recently launched the 2023 Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

From vintage style to outdoor design, MUZEN AUDIO is dedicated to letting everyone hear the joy of life by creating every piece of audio product from the heart. With the attractive packaging, the excitement of opening the thrilling gift is heightened. Each Bluetooth speaker is poured with love and fun, and will be the gift of the season for couples who love music.

MUZEN AUDIO 2023 Valentine's Day Gifts, available on MUZEN's Store.

Vintage metal speaker - MUZEN OTR Metal Bluetooth Speaker : The series is available in avocado green, Audrey pink, hippie red, knight black, and Nice blue - a perfect line-up of retro colors that fit in nicely with all home decors while the sound quality enhances the quality of one's time spent at home.

Classic wooden speaker - MUZEN OTR Wood Bluetooth Speaker : Each speaker of the series features a unique natural wood texture that ages to take on gently different tones over time. The pure, clear sound and vintage design are sure to meet the expectations for a speaker among aficionados of wood decor.

Mini pocket speaker - MUZEN Button Bluetooth Speaker : The series comes with an exquisite appearance in a retro record style. With a palm-sized dimension and a cute gift box package, it is made for delivering a romantic surprise to your loved one. Available in rich colors, it not only matches with different desktop styles but is very convenient to carry.

Portable outdoor speaker - MUZEN Wild Mini Bluetooth Speaker : Featured both an aesthetic design and military-grade quality, the series is sure to impress your loved ones who are outdoor enthusiasts. With three outdoor colors - green, gray and yellow - this professional speaker can be considered a durable, long-term companion gift.

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, MUZEN AUDIO is offering consumers to win a couple of best-selling audio products made with love. For inspiration, please head to MUZEN AUDIO's Instagram for celebration ideas and more.

About MUZEN AUDIO

MUZEN is an audio technology innovator and purveyor of radio culture, using "Hear the unique joy of life" as its brand mission and innovation as its DNA. Since its creation, MUZEN adheres to the value of "Hear the difference" and is always on the road to innovating in products with all their effort. Committed to bringing audio joy to its global users, MUZEN AUDIO has successfully launched in more than 30 markets around the world.

